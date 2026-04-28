Everything We Know About The Miami Vice Reboot & It's Already Looking Like A Must-See

Source: Ron Galella / Getty The 305 is about to get its flowers all over again. Hollywood has officially confirmed that a Miami Vice reboot is in the works. Here’s what we know so far, including the cast, crew, and plot insights. Everything coming together around the Miami Vice movie reboot has the culture paying close attention. If you grew up watching Sonny Crockett and Rico Tubbs chase bad guys through the neon-lit streets of Miami in linen suits and no socks, get ready, because a whole new generation is about to find out what the wave is all about.

Spectacular Cast & Key Roles Assigned The film now has an official title: Miami Vice ’85, and Variety confirmed the casting news that has the internet intrigued. Austin Butler will step into the role of James “Sonny” Crockett, while Michael B. Jordan takes on Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs. Yes, the same Michael B. Jordan who just won Best Actor at the 2026 Academy Awards for Sinners is about to slide into a pastel blazer and remind everybody why he is one of the most compelling actors working today. And Austin Butler — who already proved he could carry a legacy role when he transformed into Elvis Presley — is a natural fit for the cool, calculated Crockett energy.

Greatness Behind The Camera Love 97.9 The Beat? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Behind the camera, the studio went all the way in. The publication also reports that Joseph Kosinski — the director responsible for Top Gun: Maverick and F1 — is helming the film for Universal with a confirmed theatrical release date of August 6, 2027. Kosinski knows exactly how to build a summer blockbuster that feels both cinematic and deeply personal, and Miami Vice gives him the perfect canvas to work with.

The Plot Thickens As for the story, the official logline says the film draws inspiration from the pilot and first season of the landmark TV series that shaped culture and set trends in fashion and filmmaking. Kosinski plans to shoot on location in Miami and South America to give the film an authentic look. Acclaimed writer Dan Gilroy — known for Nightcrawler and Andor — handled the script.