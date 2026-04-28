Jordan Chiles Champions Focus With Pure Leaf Mental Focus Teas, Talks Beyoncé Cécred Spotting [Exclusive]

Chiles' personal connection to Pure Leaf makes this partnership meaningful for her.

Daily affirmations and a positive mindset help Chiles stay grounded and motivated.

Chiles emphasizes the importance of believing in your dreams and not letting others dim your light.

Jordan Chiles has mastered the art of focus, and as she tells BOSSIP, that mindset is exactly what makes Pure Leaf’s latest move all the more relevant.



Source: Pure Leaf / Pure Leaf

Pure Leaf is making a clear move into the functional beverage space with a launch that speaks to how people are actually living right now. The tea brand is introducing Mental Focus, its first line of sparkling iced teas designed to do more than just taste good. This new drop blends naturally occurring caffeine with added L-theanine to help support focus, which honestly feels right on time for a world that cannot stop buzzing, pinging, and distracting us every five seconds.

To bring the message home, Pure Leaf tapped two-time Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, and the choice makes sense. If anyone understands locking in and tuning out noise, it is a gymnast balancing elite competition, college life, and a packed schedule that includes Dancing with the Stars.

Source: Pure Leaf / Pure Leaf

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The campaign also links up with digital wellness tool Brick to create a limited edition Mental Focus Dock. The concept is simple but smart. You place your phone down, block the notifications, and park your tea right there. It is a physical reminder to sit down and actually focus for a minute.

And let’s be real, people are craving that reset. According to Talker Research, more than 80 percent of Americans say they are looking for ways to unplug and take a break from the digital world. Zach Harris, Vice President and General Manager of the Pepsi Lipton Tea Partnership North America, said it plainly. “Functional drinks are no longer niche. People want products that keep up with their lives,”

BOSSIP writer and contributor Liz Smith had the chance to sit down with Chiles, and what stood out most was how personal this partnership is for her.

“Well, it’s actually crazy. It’s like a full circle moment with pure leaf. My dad actually drank pure leaf literally ever since I was little, so we had them in the house constantly over and over. Like, wherever we went, that was his favorite tea to get. So I felt like this was something that not only does it resemble what I do, I mean, as an athlete, I’m constantly moving and it allows you to get through your day-to-day. It felt very authentic to me and I have a story with them plus they taste really good! Source: Pure Leaf / Pure Leaf

Chiles also dropped a little insight into how she keeps herself grounded. Daily affirmations are part of her routine.

“I always look at myself in the mirror, making sure I’m good and I get it some days you don’t wake up perfect, but at the end of the day, as long as you continue to give yourself positive affirmations, that’s like the biggest thing you can do. No matter what I’m always gonna say thank you God for waking me up, and tell myself you’re that girl. Anything that kind of motivates me, because yeah, days can be tough and for me a lot of the time, I do have busy days and constantly doing a lot. So just giving that good energy in the morning, for sure.”

Source: Pure Leaf / Pure Leaf

Of course, we had to get into her Beyoncé moment too. Jordan lit up talking about finally meeting her idol after years of performing to her music. She described it as surreal but also warm, like meeting family.

“I’ve been a Beyonce fan since I was a little kid, so being able to dance to her for my lead routines, and then being on Dancing with the Stars and dancing to her. When I met her, I was kind of like starstruck, but it felt like she was family. She’s an inspiration to a lot of people including me. She’s an icon. She’s a legend, and she just represents women of color very well. And being able to see that in person and understand that she’s done a lot within her career and is still going, I mean, hopefully I’m still doing the same thing, right? Still inspiring, still giving people what they want to see, still allowing yourself to live your life.”

Family plays a huge role in that journey as well, especially during high-pressure moments. Jordan spoke about her support system with real gratitude.

“No matter where you’re at, your family is always going to be there at your deepest low and at your highest of highs. And I think allowing myself to indulge in the love and the respect and the dedication that they’ve given me throughout my collegiate career, that’s years of going out with me, my sister doing my hair or whatever it may be. So it means a lot. I honestly wouldn’t change it for the world. My family is amazing and they’ve done so much, not only within themselves, but my siblings tell me almost every single time they see me, you inspire me to keep going, you inspire me to do all these things. And that’s crazy because I am the youngest of five. So I’m like, okay thank you, I appreciate that! But that’s why it makes it so cool that our family is close, is no matter what, we’re always going to uplift each other to make our dreams come true.”

Source: Pure Leaf / Pure Leaf

At just 25, Jordan Chiles has already built a legacy, but she is still writing her story. For anyone trying to figure things out, she keeps her advice honest and encouraging.

“Always believe in the power of your dreams and don’t allow anybody to dim your light. I think the biggest thing is as when I was younger, that was like the hardest thing. I felt like everybody was just stripping things away from me, but it’s your story, it’s your narrative. Allow yourself to really create what you want. I always look at my life as puzzle pieces. I’m trying to create a beautiful puzzle. Sometimes you have to pick it up, shift it around, and hopefully it fits. If it doesn’t, pick up another piece. That just means you need to go a different direction. Really understand that the things you do, they’re not always gonna be perfect and I had to learn that the imperfections in you aren’t always bad, but there are ways that you can fix them to make them perfect for yourself and just continue to live life.”

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You can currently catch Jordan on tour with Dancing With The Stars, and Pure Leaf Mental Focus Sparkling Brewed Tea is now available at grocery stores nationwide.

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Jordan Chiles Champions Focus With Pure Leaf Mental Focus Teas, Talks Beyoncé Cécred Spotting [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com