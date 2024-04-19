Listen Live
Entertainment

Lucky Daye Joins Problem Child To Drop An Exclusive Plus More

Published on April 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE
R&B Money Live The Legacy GRAMMY Edition Featuring D-Nice

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

11x Grammy Nominated Lucky Daye, is what we call a jack of all trades…from producing, writing, singer, and all around musician. The New Orleans native is shaking up the R&B World.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

Earlier this week I had the honor of sitting down with Lucky – who I might add, is very down to earth person. Lucky Daye has reached the Billboard Top 100 with his 2021 single “Over”, which he was later nominated for the “Best R&B Performance” at the 2023 Grammy’s.

Fast forward to 2024, Lucky has released his newest signal “HERicane” which is off his highly anticipated album, scheduled to be released this year!

Check out the conversation between myself and Lucky Daye!

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

SEE ALSO

Lucky Daye Joins Problem Child To Drop An Exclusive Plus More  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
15 items
News

Social Media Reacts to Infamous American OJ Simpson, Dead at age 76

News

Astrology Influencer’s Murder-Suicide Draws Attention To Black Women And Mental Health Awareness

15 items
News

Hip-Hop Community Reacts To The Legendary DJ Mister Cee Passing

Style & Fashion

Russell Wilson Is Essence’s Second ‘Sexiest Man Of The Moment’

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close