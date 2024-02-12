Dallas Wings Sign Emma Cannon

Congrats are in order for the Dallas Wings who welcomed their newest team member, veteran forward Emma Cannon! In a statement released this morning, Head Coach Latricia Trammell said, “We are excited to announce the signing of Emma Cannon. Her experience, versatility, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our organization’s goals. Emma’s presence will positively elevate our team on and off the court.”

Cannon, who is currently playing for Nesibe in Turkey, is averaging 19.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game! She also has back to back championships in 2022 and 2023 with the Israeli League winners Elitzur Ramla. After graduating from Central Florida, Cannon who is 6’2″, attended the 2011 WNBA Draft but walked away unsigned. However, she was immediately given an opportunity to play overseas in Germany where her professional career began. In 2017, she entered the WNBA with the Phoenix Mercury and went on to play with the Connecticut Sun (2021) and Las Vegas Aces (2020, 2021) and the Indiana Fever (2021, 2022, 2023).

Wings team president and CEO Greg Bibb said, “Emma is a versatile veteran who will bring leadership and grit to our team. I’m eager to see her competing in a Wings uniform this summer.”

Photo Courtesy of Dallas Wings on Twitter

In the official statement released by the Dallas Wings, Cannon said, “This is a place where the possibilities are endless and I’m happy to be a part of it. I can’t wait to connect with my teammates, staff and the amazing Dallas fans. See you soon! Let’s go Wings!”

Check out Cannon’s exit interview from the Indiana Fever and catch her getting active in the community!

