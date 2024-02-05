Fantasia Full Circle Moment Performing Tina Turner

The 66th Grammy’s really brought out the “who’s who” including Oprah and Gayle King! Yes the two BFF’s were there to enjoy Music’s Biggest Night, but O and Fantasia had a little trick up their sleeve. During the part of the show where the Grammy’s does their ‘In Memoriam’ segment, Winfrey gave a well spoken monologue on the legacy of Tina Turner who passed away last May at 83. Next thing you know, Oprah is introducing Fantasia to come out and perform! The two recently worked together for The Color Purple which has grossed $64 million since premiering in the U.S. on Christmas Day 2023.

Lights rose above Fantasia as she began to sing the words to Tina Turner’s hit single ‘Proud Mary’. The same song she auditioned to gain a spot on American Idol in 2004!

Fantasia currently has 12 Grammy nominations and one win for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 53rd GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 13, 2011.

