Listen Live
Entertainment News

Fantasia Full Circle Moment Performing Tina Turner

Published on February 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 66th Grammy’s really brought out the “who’s who” including Oprah and Gayle King! Yes the two BFF’s were there to enjoy Music’s Biggest Night, but O and Fantasia had a little trick up their sleeve. During the part of the show where the Grammy’s does their ‘In Memoriam’ segment, Winfrey gave a well spoken monologue on the legacy of Tina Turner who passed away last May at 83. Next thing you know, Oprah is introducing Fantasia to come out and perform!  The two recently worked together for The Color Purple which has grossed $64 million since premiering in the U.S. on Christmas Day 2023.

Lights rose above Fantasia as she began to sing the words to Tina Turner’s hit single ‘Proud Mary’. The same song she auditioned to gain a spot on American Idol in 2004!

Fantasia currently has 12 Grammy nominations and one win for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 53rd GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 13, 2011.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack, Follow Me on Twitter@yojazziblack

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

fantasia Gayle King gross jazzi black Kickback Jazzi Black oprah perform sing the color purple tina turner

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close