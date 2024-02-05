Halle and Muni Long Bring Black Girl Magic To Grammy House

There are many events that lead up to the 66th Grammy Awards, but the Grammy House offers a unique experience for music students and young artists. The invite only affair features a weekend packed with events like the Celebration of Women In The Mix, Beats & Blooms Emerging Artist Showcase, and a #GRAMMYsNextGen Party and Red Carpet! In between all the high energy however, the GRAMMY U Masterclass with Halle Bailey was both educational and inspiring.

The conversation, moderated by 65th Grammy winner Muni Long, was full of Black Girl Magic and offered attendees a chance to do some self reflection. Halle, who just became a first time mom, had a trailblazing year topping the Billboard charts with her single ‘Angel’. She also landed two major roles as Ariel in the Little Mermaid’s live version and Nettie Harris in the remake of The Color Purple. Bailey shared intimate thoughts about her mindset and process during these events saying, “You can do so much more than you’ve ever thought.” She even left the audience stunned with an acoustic performance of ‘Angel’ live on stage!

Courtesy of Halle Bailey on Twitter

In a post shared to social media Halle said, “wow, yesterday was so surreal. thank you so much to @GRAMMYU for inviting me to come speak & perform for all of the new beautiful music creatives of today. i had such a blast speaking to y’all and i was so inspired by the energy in the room. also deeply grateful to @munilong (who is one of my all time inspirations!! )for coming and moderating the conversation, i felt like i learned so much from her what a great day and thank you again to grammyu for giving me the space to be myself and share my art i’m deeply grateful”

Tonight, Halle is nominated for her first Grammy for Best R&B Song for Angel. This is the first time she is nominated solo outside of sister dup group Chloe & Halle. The two have five previous nominations.

