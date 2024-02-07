Chris Brown Originally Released Song ‘Transparency’ In 2021

The music business has lots of secrets, but this one can’t be kept quiet. After peaking at #3 on Billboard’s ‘Bubbling Under Hot 100’, fans are starting to find out that 2Chainz, Lil Wayne, and Usher’s song ‘Transparency’ was originally sung by Chris Brown. In a clip going viral on TikTok, Chris Brown sits on a podcast to discuss working with different writers on projects and respecting their work. The issue that comes to light however, is when those writers work with other artists-and share the exact same lyrics.

Matter of fact, in February of 2021, Genius released the official lyrics to Chris Brown’s ‘Transparency.’ Almost two years later, Hot New Hip Hop reported in December 2022 that Chris was having trouble getting the ‘Transparency’ song cleared due to the ‘Lady in my Life’ sample from Michael Jackson. Brown even shared a post on Instagram in which he said, “Everybody and they momma ask me bout this damn song.”

The dates don’t lie! Enjoy the “unofficial original” version of Transparency by Chris Brown below!

