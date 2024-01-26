Megan V. Nicki Beef Is Getting Real

We can’t even make it all the way through the first month of 2024 before the rap girlies bring REAL beef into the New Year. H-Town’s Megan thee Stallion and ‘The Harajuku Barbie’ Nicki Minaj are at odds after Megan released a new song last night called ‘Hiss’. The track begins with her saying,

“I just wanna kick this shit off by sayin’ f*ck y’all I ain’t gotta clear my name on a motherf*ckin’ thing”

Although most people think the song is specifically about Nicki, Megan went on the Breakfast Cub this morning to say “N*ggas (is) really like a noun. It’s for men and women. It’s gender neutral.” She also went on to say, “A hit dog gone holla, whoever feel it-feel it,”

Well, Nicki Minaj who was recently ranked the ‘Best Female Rapper of All Time’ by Billboard, took matters into her own hands and released a response within minutes of ‘Hiss’ going viral. In the clip you hear Nick rap,

“Bad bitch she like 6 foot , I call her big foot. The bitch fell off , I said get up on your good foot.”

During her IG live she even went on to say, “Cause you have 3 Grammy’s and you have to learn to how to rap on the beat and being comfortable in the music.” Then goes on to mock Megan’s rap style and was heavy on “THE F*CK.”

Let’s just keep the mean girl energy in the studio and lot net it lead into the streets. The last thing we need is war between the Barbz and the Hotties!

