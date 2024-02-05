Jay-Z Receives Dr. Dre Global Icon Award

The Grammy’s always brings a lot of surprises, but this year, both celebs and fans were excited to see the Carter family in the building! Beyonce and Blue Ivy showed up to support Jay-Z as he received the Dr. Dre Global Icon Award! He makes only the second winner to gain this achievement after Dr. Dre received the inaugural award in 2023. During his speech Dre said, “Pursue quality over quantity, and remember that everything is important. That is one of my mottos. Everything is important.”

Jay-Z took a different direction with his speech giving flowers to those who were deserving, and also enlightening artists to look at big stages like the Grammy’s in a new way. He mentioned things like, “Some of you gone go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category,” to which the crowd groaned. The east coast icon just laughed and said, “When I get nervous, I tell the truth.” Not to mention standing up for his wife Queen Bey who has won the “most Grammy’s, and never won Album of the Year.” With 11-year-old Blue Ivy by his side, Jay-Z might have given one of the most memorable speeches in Hollywood. See below!

After his speech, Jay went back to his reserved table to cheers to his newest accolade. He also got some perso time with Dr. Dre and the two posed for a picture to preserve this legendary night.

