Beyoncé’s Hair Care Line Cécred Launches This Month

One thing Beyoncé loves is a good surprise! She sent fans into a frenzy after news broke that her new hair care line CÉCRED, pronounced like sacred, is expected to release on February 20 of this year! Yoncé posted a nostalgic clip of her mom Tina Knowles, hair salon Headliners from back in the day. She also mixed in quick shots of everyday women doing their hair in present day. In just 13 hours the clip gained over 12 million views! In the caption she wrote “Hair is sacred. The Journey begins..”

Following in her moms footsteps, Bey teased back in May that she, ‘can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.” Her short memo was followed by selfies in a vanity mirror and a childhood photo of Bey getting her hair braided. She also shared a fact many didn’t know saying, “How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done.”

