Jeezy Brings The ‘Snowman’ To Tiny Desk

Published on February 21, 2024

It’s refreshing to see Jeezy in his music bag performing live for NPR’s Tiny Desk series. He set started off with the 2005 hit single ‘Standing Ovation’ from his commercial debut album “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101”. The album set a precedent as it debuted at #2 on the Billboard #200 and was certified double platinum by the RIAA in 2020.

Jeezy made the announcement just one week and a half ago on his social media saying “Let me take y’all on a journey… #tinydesk”. Check out the full mini-concert below!

