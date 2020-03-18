Ways To Practice Solidarity In A Time Of Social Distancing

You may feel that COVID-19 is making it hard for you to hang out with your family and friends but there are ways to practice solidarity during these difficult times.

First things first, take social distancing seriously. The purpose to stay isolated is to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Check on your friends and neighbors through FaceTime, email and phone calls. People need to know that they’re not alone during this trying time.

If you can, give to religious institutions, non-profits or neighborhood associations to help those in need.

Keep paying those who work for you, especially small business owners like barbers and hair stylists and tip service workers when you can.

Shop local and buy gift cards that can be used later and help those in danger of eviction or getting their utilities shut off.

Finally share information online that comes from a reliable source and avoid hurtful memes that may disturb people’s mental health or make those affected by COVID-19 feel as if they’re being ostracized.

