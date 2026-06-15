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Celebrities Spotted At Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals

See which celebrities attended the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, from Hollywood stars to musicians & more.

Published on June 15, 2026
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2026 NBA Finals - Game One
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

Basketball’s biggest stage wasn’t just packed with passionate fans it was filled with celebrities eager to witness history. As the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs battled for the NBA championship, a star-studded crowd gathered courtside, turning every game into a who’s who of entertainment, sports, and culture. From award-winning actors and music icons to former athletes and influencers. Take a look at the celebs that attended this years NBA Finals.

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Jay-Z

Teyana Taylor

Timothée Chalamet 

Ben Stiller

Tracy Morgan

Tina Fey 

Spike Lee

Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner

Taylor Swift

Jerry stinfield

Chris Rock

Adam Sandler

Fat Joe

DJ Khaled

Cardi B

Jadakiss

President Donald Trump

Scooter Braun & Sydney Sweeney

Jimmy Fallon

Patrick Ewing

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