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Reviewing custody arrangements periodically can benefit growing families because children’s needs, schedules, and responsibilities often change significantly over time.

Millions of children in the United States live in households shaped by custody and parenting arrangements. Data highlighted by the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows there are about 12 million custodial parents nationwide, representing families where parenting responsibilities are being managed across separate households.

As children grow older, the routines that once worked well can become harder to maintain. School schedules, extracurricular activities, transportation needs, and family responsibilities often look very different a few years after a custody arrangement is established.

What Is the Biggest Mistake in a Custody Battle?

One of the most common mistakes is allowing conflict between parents to overshadow the needs of the child.

Custody disputes can become focused on disagreements, past frustrations, or attempts to “win” against the other parent. In those situations, it becomes easier to lose sight of the question at the center of the discussion: what arrangement best supports the child’s well-being?

Children may be affected when ongoing conflict creates stress, communication breaks down, or decisions are driven more by parental disputes than practical considerations.

Children’s Needs Rarely Stay the Same

A parenting schedule designed around a second grader may feel very different by the time that child reaches high school.

Younger children often require more hands-on supervision and simpler routines. As they grow older, new responsibilities and commitments begin competing for time and attention, including:

School activities

Sports and extracurricular programs

Social events with friends

Part-time jobs

Increased academic demands

Parents may notice that schedules once followed without much difficulty now require constant adjustments. Weekend exchanges may conflict with tournaments, and evening activities may affect transportation plans. A routine that once felt predictable can become increasingly complicated.

The original arrangement may have met family needs as intended. Children, however, do not remain in the same stage of life for very long.

Older Children May Have Stronger Opinions About Scheduling

A teenager’s daily routine rarely looks the same as it did a few years earlier.

School commitments, extracurricular activities, friendships, part-time jobs, and growing independence can all shape how older children view their schedules. As a result, some become more vocal about what is working and what is creating challenges.

A long commute between households, repeated conflicts with activities, or difficulties maintaining a social life may lead a child to express preferences about how time is divided.

In certain situations, those preferences can even influence a custody modification, depending on the circumstances and the laws that apply. A schedule that feels reasonable to adults may look very different through the eyes of a teenager trying to balance school, activities, and everyday life

Reap the Benefits of Custody Review

Children’s needs continue evolving long after custody arrangements are established. School schedules, activities, transportation needs, and growing independence can gradually change how a parenting plan functions from day to day. A schedule that felt natural years ago may look very different through the eyes of a growing child, necessitating a family custody review from time to time.

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