Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

In a world obsessed with youth, a slate of beloved Black icons are proving that age is truly just a number. These legends, all shining well past their sixth decade, aren't just aging gracefully, they're setting a new standard for what it means to live a full, vibrant life at any stage. From politics to Hollywood, their face cards remain undefeated. They're proof that the fountain of youth just might be a blend of confidence, self-care, and undeniable Black excellence. Take our forever President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama. Whether stepping out for the Obama Foundation or enjoying a well-deserved getaway, they continue to serve looks and inspiration. Their post-presidency glow is a testament to lives built on purpose, love, and a commitment to health that has long inspired our community. They show us all that true power and beauty flow from within. And then there's the queen herself, Angela Bassett. Every time she graces the screen or steals the show on the red carpet, her timeless talent and stunning presence make it clear that some things never fade. Bassett leads by example, showing that strength, discipline, and owning your power are the ultimate beauty secrets. She personifies the phrase, "Black don't crack," giving generations someone to look up to. Let's not forget the comedic genius of Keenan Ivory Wayans. As the creator of "In Living Color," he helped shape comedy for a generation and still keeps a youthful energy and look that defies time. Similarly, rock god Lenny Kravitz continues to hit the stage with a style and charisma that never ages. His eclectic spirit and ageless cool have kept him a cultural staple for decades, inspiring fans new and old. And we must absolutely celebrate the incomparable Sheryl Lee Ralph. The award-winning star is enjoying a triumphant career renaissance, looking more radiant than ever. Her perseverance in Hollywood, crowned by a well-earned Emmy win, is a powerful lesson in resilience. Ralph's joy is infectious, radiating beauty and success that have no expiration date. These icons are more than celebrities, they're cultural pillars. Through their work, and the vitality with which they live, they lift up the community and inspire us all. The secret? A powerful mix of self-love, dedication, and that kind of cultural pride that shines from the inside out. They remain a beautiful reminder that our melanin is, and always will be, a gift that keeps on giving. KEEP SCROLLING TO VIEW OUR ENTIRE LIST OF BLACK ICONS OVER 60 WHO ARE REDEFINING AGING

Oprah Winfrey From humble beginnings in rural Mississippi to becoming a global media mogul, Oprah Winfrey’s journey is a powerful story of resilience and triumph. A true trailblazer, she shattered barriers in television with “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” creating a platform that gave voice to millions and redefined daytime television. For decades, she has been a constant, empowering presence in homes across the nation, inspiring audiences with her wisdom and compassion. RELATED STORY: Where Drive Meets Determination: How Oprah Went From Talk Show Host to Icon Beyond her media empire, Oprah’s impact is deeply felt through her immense philanthropic work. Through the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation and the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa, she has dedicated her resources to advancing education and empowering communities. Her influence extends far beyond the screen. By championing Black authors, celebrating our stories, and consistently using her platform to uplift and advocate, Oprah Winfrey has solidified her legacy. She remains a monumental figure of Black excellence, proving that with vision and determination, anything is possible. Her story continues to empower generations to dream bigger and reach higher.

Barack Obama From the streets of Chicago as a community organizer to the highest office in the land, Barack Obama’s journey remains a defining chapter in our history. His ascent to becoming the 44th President of the United States didn’t just shatter a glass ceiling; it dismantled a barrier that had stood for centuries, proving to Black America that our dreams have no limits. RELATED STORY: Couples We Love: The Obamas! Obama’s impact transcends policy. While his administration delivered landmark healthcare reform and economic recovery, his presence in the White House redefined representation for us all. For eight years, we saw a Black family—poised, intelligent, and fiercely loving, occupy a space previously denied to us. This visibility sparked a new wave of political engagement and social justice activism within our communities, empowering a generation to demand their seat at the table. Even after leaving office, his commitment to uplifting young men of color through “My Brother’s Keeper” continues to change lives. Barack Obama stands as a monumental figure of resilience and vision. He showed us that “Yes We Can” wasn’t just a slogan, it was a promise to our future, affirming that Black excellence belongs in every corridor of power.

Michelle Obama From the South Side of Chicago to the East Wing of the White House, Michelle Obama’s journey is a masterclass in authenticity and resilience. She didn’t just occupy the role of First Lady; she revolutionized it, bringing an unapologetic Black brilliance to the global stage. For the first time, we saw a reflection of our mothers, sisters, and daughters in the highest corridors of power, educated, stylish, and fiercely protective of her family. RELATED STORY: 7 Times Michelle Obama Gave The Girls ‘The Look’ Her impact goes far beyond her historic title. With initiatives like “Let’s Move!” and “Reach Higher,” she tackled childhood health and championed education, reminding our youth that their stories matter. She turned the White House into the “People’s House,” opening its doors to diverse artists and students who had never before felt welcomed there. Today, as a best-selling author and philanthropist, she continues to be a guiding light. Michelle Obama taught us that our history is a source of strength, not shame. She showed the world that a Black woman from the South Side could not only belong in every room she enters but also own it. She remains our “Forever First Lady,” a timeless symbol of power, grace, and community pride.

DL Hughley Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty D.L. Hughley is one of the sharpest voices in America, a comedic giant who has never been afraid to say exactly what we’re all thinking. From his early days tearing up stages as one of the “Original Kings of Comedy” to his thought-provoking social commentary on radio and television, Hughley has built a career on raw honesty and unapologetic Blackness. He doesn’t just make us laugh; he makes us think. RELATED STORY: Are You Getting What You Voted For? DL Hughley Weighs In His impact goes far beyond stand-up. As the creator and star of The Hughleys, he brought a relatable, authentic look at Black family life in the suburbs to mainstream TV, navigating cultural identity with humor and heart. Today, as a best-selling author and the voice behind the nationally syndicated radio program The D.L. Hughley Show, he continues to tackle tough conversations about race, politics, and justice, using his platform to advocate for our community and hold power accountable. Hughley is a fearless truth-teller who has turned his microphone into a weapon for change. He is a testament to the power of using your voice, proving that you can be successful, hilarious, and socially conscious all at the same time. D.L. Hughley remains a vital cultural force, reminding us that sometimes, laughter is the best way to fight for the truth.

Stephanie Mills From the moment she eased on down the road as Dorothy in Broadway’s original run of The Wiz, Stephanie Mills captured our hearts and never let go. A pint-sized powerhouse with a voice that could shake the rafters and soothe the soul, Mills didn’t just perform; she ministered to a generation. Her portrayal of Dorothy brought a distinctly Black joy and vulnerability to the Great White Way, proving that our stories and talent belong on the biggest stages. RELATED STORY: Stephanie Mills Becomes Honorary Member of Zeta Phi Beta Her transition from theater darling to R&B legend was seamless. With timeless hits like “Home” and “I Feel Good All Over,” she provided the soundtrack for Black love, heartbreak, and resilience. Mills’ music has always felt like a warm embrace, a reminder of the power and beauty inherent in our culture. Decades later, Stephanie Mills remains an unshakeable force. She stands tall against industry pressures, consistently advocating for artist rights and authentic representation. She is more than an entertainer; she is a testament to longevity and self-worth. Stephanie Mills continues to show us that you don’t have to compromise who you are to be a star, you just have to believe in yourself and the power of your own voice.

Damon Wayans Damon Wayans is more than a comedian; he’s a revolutionary who reshaped the landscape of television and comedy. From his early days on Saturday Night Live to creating the iconic sketch comedy show In Living Color, Wayans consistently challenged the status quo and pushed boundaries that others wouldn’t dare to cross. In Living Color wasn’t just funny; it was a cultural phenomenon that gave a platform to a new generation of Black talent and brought an unapologetically Black perspective to primetime. RELATED STORY: Seasoned Daddy Damon Wayans Sr. Is Been Aging Like Fine Wine Through unforgettable characters like Homey D. Clown and the flamboyant film critic Blaine Edwards, Wayans used humor to tackle serious issues of race, class, and identity. His work gave a voice to experiences that were often ignored by mainstream media. He proved that comedy could be both outrageously funny and sharply insightful. Beyond sketch comedy, his success in television shows like My Wife and Kids and in film solidified his status as a versatile and influential entertainer. Damon Wayans kicked down doors in the industry, creating opportunities and inspiring countless comedians and actors who followed. His legacy is a testament to the power of fearless creativity and the importance of telling our own stories, our own way.

Kamala Harris From the courtrooms of California to the steps of the White House, Kamala Harris has carved a path defined by tenacity and groundbreaking achievement. As the first female, first Black, and first South Asian Vice President of the United States, she embodies the realization of a dream long held by our ancestors. Her ascension isn’t just a political victory; it is a profound statement that Black women belong at the highest levels of leadership. RELATED STORY: Kamala Harris Delivers A Powerful Style Moment In Sergio Hudson At The CBCF Gala Starting as District Attorney of San Francisco and later becoming Attorney General of California, Harris has always been a force to be reckoned with. Her journey to the U.S. Senate and eventually the Vice Presidency has been marked by a commitment to justice and equality. She has consistently championed issues vital to our communities, from voting rights and criminal justice reform to maternal health and economic opportunity. Kamala Harris stands as a powerful role model for young girls of color everywhere, showing them that “first” doesn’t mean “last.” Her presence in the executive branch is a daily reminder of our progress and a call to action. She continues to pave the way, proving that with intellect, grit, and grace, barriers are meant to be broken.

Tina Knowles From the humble beginnings of her hair salon in Houston to designing the iconic looks that defined an era of R&B, Tina Knowles is a masterclass in vision and entrepreneurship. While the world may know her as the mother of global superstars, her own legacy stands tall on its own merit. She didn’t just create costumes for Destiny’s Child; she crafted an aesthetic of Black glamour that celebrated our curves, our beauty, and our power when the fashion industry looked the other way. RELATED STORY: Blue Ivy Carter Looks Pretty In Pink As She Supports Grandma Tina Knowles As The Angel Ball 2025 Guest Of Honor Her influence extends far beyond the runway. As a fierce advocate for the arts, she co-founded the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center, creating a vital space where young artists and stories from our community can flourish. Through her mentorship programs like Tina’s Angels, she actively pours into the next generation of young women, teaching them that confidence is their greatest accessory. Today, “Ms. Tina” remains a vibrant voice of wisdom and joy on social media, consistently celebrating Black love, family, and resilience. She is the ultimate reminder that reinvention is always possible and that lifting others as we climb is the truest mark of success. Tina Knowles is more than a mother to stars; she is a nurturing force for our entire culture.

Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds From writing in his bedroom in Indianapolis to crafting the soundtrack of Black love for over four decades, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds stands as a pillar of musical genius. He isn’t just a hitmaker; he is the architect of modern R&B, giving voice to emotions we couldn’t quite put into words ourselves. With a velvet touch and a pen that never misses, he has shaped the careers of icons like Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton, ensuring that Black excellence dominated the pop charts. RELATED STORY: The Timeless Legacy of Babyface: A Look at His Greatest Hits His impact goes far beyond the 12 Grammy Awards on his shelf. Babyface revolutionized the industry by proving that R&B could be tender, sophisticated, and universally successful without losing its soul. As the co-founder of LaFace Records, he built a powerhouse in Atlanta that launched a movement, creating opportunities for countless Black artists and executives to thrive in a business that often overlooked them. Today, whether he’s captivating us in a Verzuz battle or dropping new music that still feels fresh, Babyface remains the ultimate definition of cool. He shows us that longevity is built on craft, class, and an undeniable connection to the culture. He is, simply put, the heartbeat of R&B.

Angela Bassett Source: Cindy Ord / Getty From her portrayal of Tina Turner to the regal Ramonda in Black Panther, Angela Bassett has always been royalty in our eyes. She doesn’t just act; she commands the screen with a fierce dignity and intensity that leaves audiences breathless. For decades, Bassett has been the gold standard of Black excellence in Hollywood, refusing to settle for roles that diminish her power or her people. RELATED STORY: Black Hollywood Royalty: Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance’s Daughter Makes Dazzling Debut At World’s Most Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes Her journey is a masterclass in longevity and grace. Whether she is bringing history to life as Betty Shabazz or Coretta Scott King, or defying age and expectations in 9-1-1, she embodies the strength of Black womanhood. She has paved a way for dark-skinned actresses to be seen as leads, love interests, and heroes, proving that our beauty and talent are undeniable. Recently receiving an Honorary Oscar, Bassett finally got the institutional recognition she has long deserved. But for the culture, she has been an icon since day one. Angela Bassett reminds us that true power comes from owning your narrative. She is a timeless inspiration, showing us all that when you walk in your purpose with your head held high, the world has no choice but to bow.

Lenny Kravitz For decades, Lenny Kravitz has been the embodiment of rock-and-roll cool, effortlessly blending genres and shattering expectations. From the moment he burst onto the scene, he carved out a unique space for a Black artist in a genre that had often forgotten its roots. With his signature style, shredding guitar riffs, and a voice dripping with soul, Kravitz reclaimed rock music, infusing it with funk, reggae, and R&B to create a sound that was all his own. RELATED STORY: Fan Pulls Out Four of Lenny Kravitz’s Locs Mid-Performance His journey has been a testament to unapologetic authenticity. In an industry quick to put artists in a box, Kravitz defied categorization. Hits like “Are You Gonna Go My Way” and “Fly Away” became global anthems, proving that a Black man with a guitar could dominate the mainstream without compromising his artistic identity. His influence extends beyond music; his fearless fashion and magnetic presence have made him a cultural icon. As an actor and designer, he continues to showcase his boundless creativity. Lenny Kravitz stands as a powerful symbol of artistic freedom and individuality. He showed generations of Black artists that they don’t have to choose a lane they can create their own, on their own terms.

Ernie Hudson For decades, Ernie Hudson has been a constant, reassuring presence on our screens, a master of his craft who brings depth and dignity to every role. From busting ghosts in New York City to holding his own in the Emerald City of Oz, Hudson’s career is a powerful lesson in resilience and quiet strength. He is the working actor’s actor, a man who has built an incredible legacy not on hype, but on consistent excellence. RELATED STORY: Ernie Hudson’s Toned Physique At 78 Has Social Media In An Uproar While the world knows him as Winston Zeddemore from Ghostbusters, a role that cemented him in pop culture history, his impact runs much deeper. He has navigated Hollywood for over 40 years, taking on roles in classics like The Crow and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, always delivering performances that are grounded and authentic. He represents the steady, dedicated professional who shows up and does the work, paving the way for others through his sheer persistence. Ernie Hudson’s journey is a testament to the power of never giving up on your dream. In an industry that is often fleeting, he has remained a respected and beloved figure. He stands as a true role model, proving that success is not always loud, but is built on a foundation of talent, grace, and an unwavering commitment to the art.

Gladys Knight From the moment she took the stage as a child prodigy, Gladys Knight has been more than a singer; she is the undisputed Empress of Soul. Her voice rich, textured, and deeply emotive has provided the soundtrack for generations of Black life. Whether leading The Pips through their legendary synchronized choreography or standing center stage in a gown that demands respect, Knight embodies a level of class and artistry that is simply unmatched. RELATED STORY: Gladys Knight, 81, Speaks Out After Son Accuses Her Younger Husband Of Elder Abuse Her career is a masterclass in staying power. While musical trends shifted and evolved, Gladys remained essential. Hits like “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us” aren’t just songs; they are cultural heirlooms passed down from grandmothers to granddaughters. She proved that you don’t need gimmicks to succeed—just undeniable talent and an authentic connection to the people. Beyond the Grammys and the accolades, Gladys Knight represents the resilience of Black women in the entertainment industry. She navigated the Motown era and beyond with her dignity intact, paving the way for every soul diva who followed. Today, she remains a vibrant, touring powerhouse, reminding us all that true talent never fades. Gladys Knight is, and always will be, royalty.

Diana Ross Before there was Beyoncé, before there was Whitney, there was Diana. As the radiant lead singer of The Supremes, Diana Ross became the face of Motown and a symbol of Black elegance for the entire world to see. She didn't just sing songs; she delivered polished, aspirational glamour directly into American living rooms, breaking down racial barriers with every sequined gown and captivating performance.

Viola Davis Viola Davis is not just an actress; she is a force of nature who has fundamentally shifted the landscape of Hollywood. As one of the few entertainers in history to achieve the coveted EGOT status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, she stands as a testament to the heights Black talent can reach when given the space to soar. From her humble beginnings in Rhode Island to the global stage, Davis has refused to shrink, delivering performances that are raw, transformative, and deeply human. RELATED STORY: Lewks Served: Viola Davis, Zoe Kravitz, Colman Domingo, Kim K & More Showed Out At The Academy Museum Gala She has given us unforgettable characters that mirror our strength and complexity. Whether she is the formidable Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder, the heartbreaking Rose Maxson in Fences, or the warrior General Nanisca in The Woman King, she brings a dignity to the screen that demands respect. Viola has been a fierce advocate for dark-skinned Black women, challenging industry standards of beauty and proving that we are leading ladies, heroes, and complex beings worthy of every spotlight. Beyond the awards, her legacy is built on opening doors. Through her production company, JuVee Productions, she is actively creating opportunities for the next generation of Black storytellers. Viola Davis teaches us that owning your story, every scar and every triumph, is the ultimate superpower. She is, quite simply, the G.O.A.T.

Phylicia Rashad Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty For an entire generation, Phylicia Rashad was more than just an actressshe was America's mother. As the elegant, intelligent, and poised Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, she presented a vision of Black womanhood that was aspirational and revolutionary. She was a successful lawyer, a loving wife, and a nurturing mother who parented with wisdom and grace. Rashad didn't just play a role; she set a new standard, showcasing a Black family thriving with love and professionalism in a way that had never been seen before on primetime television. RELATED STORY: Did You Know?: These Black Celebrities Used To Be Teachers Her influence extends far beyond that iconic sitcom. A decorated stage actress, Rashad won a Tony Award for her powerful performance in A Raisin in the Sun, becoming the first Black woman to win in a leading dramatic role. She has since become a celebrated director and a respected educator, serving as the Dean of Howard University's College of Fine Arts, where she now shapes the next generation of Black artists. Phylicia Rashad's career is a testament to the power of dignity and excellence. She is a cultural cornerstone who has consistently uplifted our stories on screen and stage, forever cementing her place as our forever matriarch.

Chaka Khan Source: Benson Blake / BensonBlake.com From the moment she exploded onto the scene with the band Rufus, Chaka Khan has been a force of pure, untamed energy. With her iconic mane of hair, powerful stage presence, and a voice that could shatter glass and soothe souls in the same breath, she became the undisputed queen of funk. She wasn’t just a singer; she was a phenomenon, a raw expression of Black female power who refused to be contained. RELATED STORY: Black Celebrity Birthdays in March Her solo career launched her into the stratosphere. Anthems like “I’m Every Woman” and “Ain’t Nobody” became more than just hit records; they became declarations of independence and joy for Black women everywhere. Chaka’s music gave us permission to be bold, confident, and unapologetically ourselves. She effortlessly blended funk, soul, R&B, and jazz, creating a sound that was as complex and dynamic as she was. Decades later, Chaka Khan’s influence is undeniable. She is the musical godmother to countless artists who followed, a trailblazer who proved that a woman could lead a band, command a stage, and build an enduring legacy on her own terms. She is, and always will be, a true original and a cultural treasure.

Alfree Woodard Alfre Woodard is a master of the craft, an actress whose quiet power and immense range have made her one of the most respected figures in Hollywood. For decades, she has moved seamlessly between film, television, and stage, delivering performances that are rich with humanity, complexity, and soul. Whether she is playing a historical figure, a grieving mother, or a formidable politician, Woodard brings a level of authenticity that is simply breathtaking. RELATED STORY: National Adoption Day! 14 Celebrities Who Found Family Through Love, Not Biology Her career is a testament to sustained excellence. From her Oscar-nominated role in Cross Creek to her Emmy-winning turns in projects like Miss Evers’ Boys and Hill Street Blues, she has consistently chosen roles that give voice to the Black experience in all its forms. She has been a queen in Luke Cage, a determined matriarch in Crooklyn, and a concerned neighbor in Desperate Housewives, each time proving that there is no character she cannot inhabit. Alfre Woodard’s body of work is more than a filmography; it is a rich tapestry of our stories. She has consistently championed nuanced portrayals of Black women, fighting for roles that go beyond stereotypes. Her enduring presence and unwavering commitment to her art have paved the way for countless actors, making her a true icon and a pillar of Black excellence.

Jennifer Lewis When we talk about legends who have truly earned their flowers, Jenifer Lewis stands in a league of her own. Known affectionately as “The Mother of Black Hollywood,” she is a powerhouse of talent, resilience, and unapologetic Black joy. From her electric performances on Broadway to stealing scenes in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Black-ish, Lewis has been a vibrant, constant presence in our lives for decades. RELATED STORY: The 30 Most “Black Famous” Celebrities Her journey is a masterclass in versatility. With a voice that can bring the house down and comedic timing that is second to none, she has effortlessly moved between stage, screen, and television. Whether she’s playing a sharp-tongued auntie, a loving mother, or a high-powered executive, she brings an authentic fire to every role. But her impact goes deeper than entertainment. Lewis has been a fearless advocate for mental health awareness within the Black community, sharing her own battles with bipolar disorder to help break the stigma and encourage healing. Jenifer Lewis is more than an actress; she is a cultural treasure who reminds us to live out loud. Her memoir, The Mother of Black Hollywood, isn’t just a book—it’s a testimony to survival and success. She continues to pave the way for future generations, proving that you can be bold, brilliant, and beautifully Black in Hollywood.

Loretta Devine Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty Loretta Devine’s voice is unforgettablesweet, distinctive, and filled with a warmth that feels like coming home. For decades, this Houston-born treasure has graced our screens, big and small, bringing a unique blend of heart, humor, and soul to every character she embodies. She is one of the most prolific and beloved actresses of her generation, a constant presence who has helped shape the narrative of Black life in Hollywood. RELATED STORY: Lawd, The Wigs Are Off! — 6 Roles That Prove Loretta Devine Is The Ultimate Auntie Her career began on the Broadway stage as one of the original “Dreamgirls,” a role that cemented her as a star. From there, she became an essential part of Black cinema, delivering memorable performances in classics like Waiting to Exhale, The Preacher’s Wife, and Jumping the Broom. On television, she has done everything from winning an Emmy for her role on Grey’s Anatomy to voicing the matriarch on The PJs, proving her incredible range and versatility. Loretta Devine represents the steady, working artist who shows up and delivers excellence time and time again. She has played our mothers, our aunties, and our friends, always infusing her roles with a deep sense of humanity and grace. Her enduring career is a powerful lesson in longevity, talent, and the quiet strength that defines a true icon.

Gayle King Gayle King is more than just a friendly face on CBS Mornings; she is a journalistic titan who has redefined what it means to lead the news. For decades, she has been the steady, relatable voice we trust to deliver the headlines, blending sharp intellect with an authenticity that feels like catching up with a sister friend. RELATED STORY: Gayle King Kicks Off Swimsuit Season On The Cover Of ‘Sports Illustrated’ Her rise to the top of the media world is a masterclass in perseverance and skill. Whether she is maintaining her composure during high stakes interviews or highlighting stories that matter to Black America, King approaches every segment with unmatched grace. She doesn’t just read the news; she engages with it, bringing a necessary cultural perspective to mainstream media that was missing for far too long. King stands as a beacon of representation, proving that Black women belong at the center of the conversation. Her signature style is as bright as her spirit, but it is her integrity and warmth that truly shine. Gayle King continues to open doors for the next generation of storytellers, reminding us all that there is immense power in being exactly who you are.

Clifton Davis Clifton Davis is a true renaissance man whose talents have blessed our screens and airwaves for decades. He is a master storyteller who has seamlessly blended the worlds of ministry, music, and acting, creating a legacy defined by grace and versatility. From penning the Jackson 5’s timeless hit “Never Can Say Goodbye” to starring in the beloved sitcom Amen, Davis has always been a beacon of excellence. RELATED STORY: CBS Announces Black Soap Opera ‘Beyond The Gates’ & X Celebrates #BeyondTheGates His journey is a testament to the power of reinvention and faith. As Reverend Ruben Gregory on Amen, he brought the Black church experience into living rooms across America, delivering laughter and wisdom in equal measure. He showcased a side of our community that was warm, vibrant, and deeply rooted in faith. Beyond the pulpit of television, his songwriting genius gave us anthems that have stood the test of time, proving his ear for melody is as sharp as his acting chops.

Clifton Davis continues to be a shining example of longevity in an industry that often forgets its pioneers. Whether on Broadway, television, or in the pulpit, he moves with a dignity that demands respect. He remains a powerful voice, reminding us that talent, when coupled with purpose, knows no boundaries..

Pattie LaBelle There are singers, there are stars, and then there is Patti LaBelle. For over six decades, the “Godmother of Soul” has blessed us with a voice that can reach the heavens and a spirit that feels like a warm hug from your favorite auntie. She is a living testament to the power of authenticity, talent, and staying true to your roots while conquering the world. RELATED STORY: Black Celebrity Birthdays: May But Patti’s magic doesn’t stop at the mic. She lights up screens as an actress, and her famous sweet potato pies are now a cultural phenomenon, proving reinvention and joy go hand in hand. She’s paved the way for artists like Whitney Houston and Fantasia, always pushing for excellence and opening doors. More than an entertainer, Patti LaBelle is a matriarch for the culture. She reminds us all to celebrate our roots, embrace our power, and share our gifts with the world. Still touring, still inspiring, Ms. Patti keeps showing us what it means to be legendary—and that standing ovation she gets isn’t just for her; it’s for all of us she’s inspired along the way.

Samuel L. Jackson When you think of cinematic dominance, one name rises above the rest: Samuel L. Jackson. He isn’t just an actor; he is a force of nature, a cultural phenomenon, and undeniably the coolest man in Hollywood. With over 150 films to his name, Jackson has become the highest-grossing actor of all time, shattering glass ceilings and redefining what longevity looks like for Black men in the entertainment industry. RELATED STORY: 20 Years of ‘The Boondocks’: Iconic Cameos From Rappers & Comedians From his breakout role in Jungle Fever to his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction, and later as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jackson commands the screen with unmatched intensity and charisma. He brings a distinct swagger and authenticity to every character, proving that you don’t have to compromise your identity to conquer the box office. Beyond the cameras, Jackson is a Morehouse Man and a fierce advocate for civil rights, using his platform to speak truth to power. His journey from the segregated South to global superstardom is a powerful reminder of resilience and excellence. Samuel L. Jackson didn’t just join the Hollywood establishment; he became the standard, showing the world that Black talent is not only bankable but essential to the fabric of cinema.

Ron Isley Source: Nia Noelle / @Nia_Noelle For more than sixty years, one voice has remained the undisputed king of smooth: Ron Isley. As the lead singer of the legendary Isley Brothers, “Mr. Biggs” is more than a musician; he is an institution. His silky-smooth falsetto has been the soundtrack for everything from backyard barbecues to quiet storm radio, crafting a legacy that has influenced generations of R&B and soul artists. RELATED STORY: The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage From the raw energy of “Shout” and “Twist and Shout” in the early days to the sultry grooves of “Between the Sheets” and “Footsteps in the Dark,” Ron Isley and his brothers consistently reinvented their sound. They seamlessly moved through doo-wop, rock, funk, and R&B, proving that true artistry knows no genre. Ron’s distinctive voice always remained the anchor, a familiar and trusted guide through decades of musical evolution. Ron Isley represents the pinnacle of longevity and class. He has collaborated with hip-hop royalty, been sampled countless times, and continues to tour and record with the same passion that started it all. He is a testament to the timeless power of soul, a living legend who continues to show the world how it’s done with unmatched style and grace.

Eddie Murphy Source: Bob Riha Jr / Getty Eddie Murphy is not just a comedian; he is a blueprint. From the moment he burst onto the scene on Saturday Night Live, he redefined stand-up comedy and what it meant to be a Black superstar in Hollywood. With a microphone in his hand and that iconic leather suit, Murphy became a cultural force, delivering legendary specials like Delirious and Raw that are still quoted today. RELATED STORY: Black Actors Who Played Multiple Roles In The Same Movie His transition to the big screen was just as groundbreaking. With blockbuster hits like Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and The Nutty Professor, Murphy proved that a Black leading man could dominate the global box office. He kicked down doors that many thought were sealed shut, creating a lane for generations of actors and comedians to follow. He showcased a range that few could match, effortlessly moving between edgy comedy, family-friendly films, and dramatic roles. Eddie Murphy's career is a masterclass in talent, audacity, and longevity. He refused to be boxed in, consistently raising the bar for himself and for Black entertainers everywhere. He remains a comedic king, a cinematic pioneer, and a powerful symbol of what is possible when genius meets opportunity.

Billy Dee Williams Before “swag” was even a word, Billy Dee Williams was the definition of it. For decades, he has been the ultimate leading man, bringing a level of suavity, charm, and charisma to the screen that remains unmatched. He didn’t just play roles; he elevated them, becoming one of the first Black actors to be cast as a romantic lead in mainstream Hollywood, proving that Black love and elegance belonged on the big screen. RELATED STORY: Billy Dee Williams Sets The Record Straight On Gender Fluidity From his breakout role in Brian’s Song, which earned him an Emmy nomination, to capturing hearts in Lady Sings the Blues and Mahogany alongside Diana Ross, Williams set a new standard. He wasn’t just handsome; he was a serious actor with incredible range. Then came Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. As the smooth-talking administrator of Cloud City, he broke barriers in the sci-fi genre, giving us a hero who looked like us in a galaxy far, far away.

Billy Dee Williams is a pioneer who opened doors for generations of actors like Idris Elba and Michael B. Jordan. He remains a timeless icon, reminding us that true style and grace never go out of fashion.

Isaiah Washington Isaiah Washington is an actor whose career is defined by intensity, conviction, and an unwavering commitment to his craft and his people. He commands attention in every role, bringing a raw and powerful authenticity that has made him a standout talent in Hollywood for decades. Washington has consistently chosen complex, memorable characters that challenge audiences and reflect the depth of the Black experience. RELATED STORY: Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The Kentucky Derby From his unforgettable performance as the brilliant but troubled surgeon Dr. Preston Burke on Grey's Anatomy to his powerful roles in films like Clockers, Get on the Bus, and Blue Caprice, he has never shied away from demanding material. His work showcases a remarkable range, solidifying his reputation as a true actor's actor who brings gravity and nuance to the screen. Beyond his acting, Washington has been a vocal advocate for heritage and self-discovery, encouraging African Americans to explore their roots. His journey is a testament to the power of using one's platform to spark dialogue and inspire a deeper sense of identity. Isaiah Washington remains a formidable force, a trailblazer whose impact is felt both in his compelling performances and his dedication to cultural empowerment.

Sheryl Lee Ralph If there is one woman who defines resilience, grace, and Black excellence, it is the incomparable Sheryl Lee Ralph. For over four decades, she has been a commanding presence on stage and screen, proving that talent only gets better with time. From her Tony-nominated role as the original Deena Jones in Dreamgirls to raising a generation as the stern but loving Dee Mitchell on Moesha, she has always been royalty in our eyes. RELATED STORY: Her recent Emmy-winning turn as Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary wasn’t just a career milestone; it was a cultural moment. When she sang “Endangered Species” during her acceptance speech, she reminded the world that Black women are powerful, vital, and worthy of every accolade. It was a victory for every artist who kept pushing when the industry looked away. Beyond entertainment, Sheryl Lee Ralph is a warrior for our community. Her DIVA Foundation has spent thirty years fighting HIV/AIDS, saving lives when few others were speaking up. She is the ultimate example of believing in your gift. Sheryl Lee Ralph teaches us that we don’t just survive; we thrive, we shine, and we win.

Beverly Johnson Before Beverly Johnson, the face of high fashion looked very different. Then, in August 1974, she made history, shattering a formidable barrier by becoming the first African-American woman to grace the cover of American Vogue. That single image sent a powerful message across the globe: Black is beautiful, elegant, and belongs on the world’s most prestigious stages. RELATED STORY: Gabby Thomas, Beverly Johnson, Laura Coates & Karine Jean-Pierre Prettily Pose For Pics After Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Honorary Membership Johnson’s groundbreaking cover was more than just a picture; it was a revolution. It single-handedly changed the beauty standard in the fashion industry, opening doors for generations of Black models who followed, from Naomi Campbell to Tyra Banks. She proved that Black women were not just marketable but essential to the fabric of fashion. Her career soared, making her one of the most successful models of the 1970s and 1980s. Beyond the runway, Beverly Johnson has leveraged her platform as an actress and a powerful advocate against discrimination. Her journey from a girl from Buffalo to a global icon is a testament to the power of one person’s courage to demand change. She didn’t just model clothes; she modeled what was possible, becoming a true pioneer and a timeless symbol of Black excellence.

Delroy Lindo When Delroy Lindo is on screen, you feel it. His presence is a powerful mix of commanding authority, profound vulnerability, and undeniable gravitas that few actors possess. For decades, this British-born, American-raised talent has delivered performances that are not just memorable but deeply ingrained in the culture, establishing him as one of the most respected actors of his generation. RELTED STORY: 2026 Oscar Nominations: ‘Sinners’ Smashes Record With 16 Nominations, Ryan Coogler Receives First Nods For Directing & Screenwriting From his electrifying portrayal of West Indian Archie in Spike Lee’s Malcolm X to his tour-de-force performance as a Vietnam vet in Da 5 Bloods, Lindo brings a towering intensity and intelligence to every role. He has consistently chosen complex characters that explore the depths of the human condition, whether on stage, where he earned a Tony nomination, or in acclaimed films like Crooklyn and The Cider House Rules. Lindo represents a standard of artistic excellence and integrity. He is a classically trained actor who has navigated Hollywood with dignity, building a career on the foundation of pure talent. His work has not only broken barriers but has also provided a masterclass in acting, inspiring countless others with his dedication to the craft. Delroy Lindo is a cinematic giant whose legacy is defined by substance, strength, and soul.

Lynn Whitfield When you talk about Black Hollywood royalty, Lynn Whitfield’s name demands respect. She is the definition of elegance, delivering performances that are as fierce as they are graceful. From her breakout role as the legendary Josephine Baker in The Josephine Baker Story, which earned her an Emmy, to her chillingly brilliant portrayal of Lady Mae Greenleaf in Greenleaf, Whitfield has mastered the art of the complex, powerful woman. RELATED STORY: Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc She doesn’t just play characters; she inhabits them with a regal intensity that captivates audiences. Whitfield has spent decades breaking barriers, proving that Black women can be vulnerable, formidable, and sophisticated all at once. Whether in Eve’s Bayou or A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, she brings a depth that elevates every scene she touches. Lynn Whitfield is a masterclass in longevity and reinvention. She continues to pave the way for actresses like Viola Davis and Kerry Washington, showing that talent and class are timeless. She remains a stunning example of Black excellence, reminding us all that true power comes from owning exactly who you are.

Debbie Allen Debbie Allen is not just a star; she is a force of nature. For decades, she has dominated every corner of the entertainment world as a dancer, choreographer, actress, director, and producer. Her name is synonymous with excellence, and her journey is a powerful lesson in what it means to be a true multi-hyphenate talent who creates her own opportunities. RELATED STORY: Best Debbie Allen Movies & TV Shows You Must See From her iconic role as Lydia Grant in the television series Fame, where she famously told students, “You want fame? Well, fame costs. And right here is where you start paying,” to directing and producing the groundbreaking sitcom A Different World, Allen has been a pivotal figure in shaping Black stories on screen. She didn’t just participate in the culture; she created it, giving us complex, authentic, and inspiring portrayals of Black life. Beyond her work in Hollywood, she has poured her passion into the next generation through the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, providing world-class training to aspiring young artists. Debbie Allen is a visionary, a mentor, and a trailblazer whose relentless energy has broken down countless barriers. She is a living legend who continues to build a legacy of art, empowerment, and unapologetic Black excellence.

Iman RELATED STORY: Red Carpet Gallery: Celebrity Looks We Love From The 2025 British Fashion Awards But Iman's greatest impact came after she left the runway. Frustrated by the lack of makeup options for women of color, she launched IMAN Cosmetics in 1994. This was not just a business; it was an act of empowerment. She created a brand "for us, by us," giving millions of Black and brown women access to high-quality products that celebrated their skin tones. It was a revolutionary move that forced the entire cosmetics industry to take notice and expand its offerings. From the catwalk to the boardroom, Iman has been a fierce advocate for diversity and inclusion. She used her platform to demand equal pay for Black models and has remained a powerful voice for change. Iman is a true trailblazer, a brilliant entrepreneur, and a global icon who redefined beauty on her own terms.

Ice Tea From the gritty streets of South Central Los Angeles to the halls of the 16th Precinct, Ice-T has lived a life that is nothing short of legendary. As the godfather of West Coast gangster rap, he didn’t just rap about the streets; he brought their raw reality to the world with albums like Rhyme Pays and Power. He was fearless, controversial, and unapologetically Black, laying the blueprint for an entire genre. But Ice-T has never been one to stay in a box. He pivoted from music icon to Hollywood heavyweight with a smoothness that few could match. After his breakout role in New Jack City, he proved he was a serious actor. Today, he is a fixture in millions of homes as Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. For over two decades, he has brought wit, wisdom, and street smarts to the role, becoming the longest-running male actor in a TV drama series. Ice-T is the definition of evolution. He transformed his life without ever losing his edge or forgetting where he came from. He is a survivor, a mogul, and a cultural icon who continues to show us that reinvention is the key to longevity.

Dr Dre Dr. Dre is not just a producer; he is a sonic architect who has designed the blueprint for West Coast hip-hop and beyond. His influence is immeasurable, having crafted a sound that has dominated the charts and shaped the culture for over three decades. From his foundational work with N.W.A., where he helped give a voice to the voiceless, to his game-changing solo album The Chronic, Dre created an entire musical movement with his G-funk RELATED STORY: The 6 Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time His genius lies not only in his beats but also in his ability to spot and nurture generational talent. He launched the careers of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent, transforming them into global superstars. Dre’s Midas touch extended beyond music into the world of business, where he co-founded Beats Electronics. By creating a high-end headphone brand, he revolutionized the way we listen to music and built a billion-dollar empire. Dr. Dre is the ultimate mogul, a perfectionist whose relentless pursuit of excellence has set a standard for artists and entrepreneurs everywhere. He is a testament to the power of vision, innovation, and building a legacy that will echo for generations to come.