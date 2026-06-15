Future And Tyla for World Cup Anthem!

Source: Adrian EdwaThe FIFA World Cup has a brand-new soundtrack. Global music stars Future and Tyla have joined forces for an exciting new anthem that captures the energy, passion, and worldwide spirit of the beautiful game. The collaboration blends Future’s signature hit-making style with Tyla’s infectious melodies, creating a track designed to bring fans together as the world’s biggest sporting event unfolds. With millions of supporters from every corner of the globe tuning in, the song aims to celebrate the unity, culture, and excitement that make the World Cup a truly global phenomenon. As anticipation for the tournament continues to build, the star-studded collaboration is already generating buzz among both music lovers and football fans. Whether you’re cheering from the stadium, watching from home, or celebrating with friends, Future and Tyla’s latest release is poised to become one of the defining sounds of this year’s FIFA World Cup. rds \/ Getty