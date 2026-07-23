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Celebrate National Tequila Day In Dallas With These Deals

Celebrate National Tequila Day by visiting these restaurants serving tequila flights, handcrafted margaritas and more!

Published on July 23, 2026
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A still life featuring a bottle of Don Julio Blanco tequila, a glass of margarita, limes, and a vase of colorful flowers on a blue background.
Source: Tequila Don Julio / Tequila Don Julio

National Tequila Day is celebrated on Friday, July 24, tequila lovers have more options than ever. Tequila has been one of the fastest-growing spirits for more than 20 years, though that rapid growth may be starting to level off.

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From flavored varieties to aged expressions and ready-to-drink cocktails, as resturants continue to introduce new products to keep up with changing consumer preferences.

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Check out these deals happening on National Tequila Day Deals

Taco Cabana

Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26 for $2 Margaritas & Huracáns, $20 Gallon Margaritas, $.99 Bean & Cheese Tacos, and $3 Bean & Cheese Nachos.

Pluckers Wing Bar

$5 Waffles N Cheese* + $5 Frozen Regular-ritas

Chili’s Grill & Bar

$6 COSMO MARGS

Applebee’s Grill + Bar

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$1 Marg

Chuy’s

Famous Rocks or Frozen ’Ritas: $6 regular or $9 Grande & Top-shelf tequila shots $5 each

Torchy’s Tacos

 1/2 off margaritas during Hooky Hour (2-5 PM)

Double D’s

Happy Hour from 5–8

Burger Schmurger – Neighborhood Burger Bar

 $7 Happy Hour specials on our Schmargaritas

Winsome Prime

Elevated happy hour vibes 4-7pm

Twin Peaks

The Peaks Margarita will cost $5, the House Margarita will be $6, and the Tequila Sunrise and Twin Peaks Barrel Select Margarita will each cost $7.

Social House Fort Worth + Arlington

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$6 Peligroso Blanco & Reposado, all day

Mexican Sugar

Three margaritas, red, white, and green, each one inspired by the colors of Mexico. Plus a paleta.

Vidorra

 Two street tacos and a tequila shot for only $8.

Columbian Country Club

$5 Ranch Waters from 5pm-2am

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