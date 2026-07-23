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Where is Miami, Texas? Small Panhandle Town Making Headlines

Where is Miami, Texas? The Small Panhandle Town Making Headlines

Learn where Miami, Texas, is located and discover what to do in this charming Panhandle town. Scenic views and small-town Texas charm.

Published on July 23, 2026
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Where is Miami, Texas?

Miami, Texas, is in the county seat of Roberts County in the northern Texas Panhandle, sitting along Highway 60 between Canadian and Pampa, located roughly 370 miles north of Desoto, Texas, and about 247 miles from Oklahoma. This town is tucked away in Red Deer Creek Valley and sits beneath a mesa called Mount Moriah.

TRENDING: Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Detected Near Miami, Texas

this is a small rural community with a population of less than 1000 residents. the area is celebrated for its ranching roots and its annual cow calling contest

What is there to do in Miami, Texas?

This city offers a quite nostalgic getaway; individuals can walk through the Bobarts County Museum, admire historic regional architecture, and enjoy small-town charm with scenic views of the Red Deer Creek Valley.

There is also the Citadel Mansion, which is an agricultural landmark you can also take a regional road trip to Canadian Texas, which is about 20 miles to the north

If you’re looking for a quiet town with Texas charm, Miami, Texas, might be for you.

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