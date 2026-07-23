Dallas USPS Worker Dies After Collapsing During Mail Route

Source: (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) / (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

In Little Elm, Texas, a USPS worker dies after collapsing earlier this week; however, it’s unclear if his death was related to the current scorching heat temperatures happening across North Texas this week.

Dallas News sources confirmed 58-year-old Umeshkumar Thakkar to have died after collapsing during his shift with the United States Postal Service on Monday, July 20.

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Surveillance footage near the corner of Thornhill Lane and Graystone Drive in Little Elm shows Thakkar’s USPS truck with its hazards on around 12:20 pm.

Around 2 p.m., 911 received a call about Thakkar, who had passed out in his truck and was unresponsive. Officials administered CPR, but Thakkar was pronounced dead.

USPS did not say if Thakkar’s death was heat-related, and that it was being investigated. On Monday, a heat advisory was issued for much of North Texas, including Little Elm, as triple digits set in across DFW.

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Manny Ortiz says he saw Thakkar’s truck in front of his mailbox as he returned home from the gym shortly after police cars and first responders were on his front lawn.

Ortiz told news officials, “They said the postman passed out. They shouldn’t be working in this heat.”

Another neighbor, Ximena Ayala, also gave a statement saying, “We had seen fire trucks and about 5 patrol cars. Somebody was looking inside of the mail car, looking frantic on the phone.”

Over the last few years, the United States Postal Service has faced scrutiny over worker safety in North Texas heat during the summer months.

In 2023, 66-year-old Eugene Gates collapsed during his Dallas postal route and later died in the hospital; the determined cause of death was extreme heat exposure and heart disease.

In 2025, USPS union members testified in front of Congress about heat concerns after 51-year-old Jacob Taylor died after collapsing during his Dallas route.

Please remain safe and hydrated in this summer heat.