Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

42 Dugg Talks "Thick Ones," Kash Doll, Prison, Dating, & BBWs & More

42 Dugg Talks "Thick Ones," Kash Doll, Prison, Dating, & BBWs & More

Rapper 42 Dugg sits down to discuss an array of topics, from his fondness for 'thick' women to his friendship with Kash Doll, as well as his time in prison and his overall dating experiences.

Published on June 15, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg pulled up to Leah’s Lemonade with Leah Henry backstage at The Fillmore in the DMV, where he opened up about his new single “Thick Ones,” his appreciation for women of all sizes, and the inspiration behind creating what many fans are calling a summer anthem. During the candid conversation, Dugg explained that the record was rooted in woman empowerment and his desire to create something that women could enjoy just as much as the men who have supported his music throughout his career. He also discussed collaborating with fellow Detroit native Cash Doll and shared his thoughts on the challenges women face in the music industry, emphasizing that consistency is ultimately what wins over audiences.

The interview also took a deeper turn as 42 Dugg reflected on his journey from spending years behind bars to becoming one of hip-hop’s biggest stars. The rapper spoke about remaining grateful for every opportunity and using his platform to uplift those who are still incarcerated, ensuring they know they haven’t been forgotten. Leah also put Dugg in the hot seat during a hilarious round of “Can You Dugg It?” where he revealed his thoughts on clingy partners, dating while single, body counts, and toxic relationships. From laughs about the mysterious “CeCe from DC” to heartfelt reflections on perseverance, the interview showcased both the humor and humility that have made 42 Dugg a fan favorite.

42 Dugg Talks "Thick Ones," Kash Doll, Prison, Dating, & BBWs & More was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

A person in a red costume stands on a platform surrounded by flames, with the word "CASINO" illuminated in large letters behind them.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 2 Recap: Baby Keem, Ian & B Jacks Keep The Energy Rolling

Hip-Hop Wired
SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-DEFENCE-SHANGRI-LA

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Performers on stage in colorful, stylized outfits singing into microphones during a concert or performance event.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 1: Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef & More Set The Tone In Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 NBA Finals - Game Four

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Trending
2 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

‘The Streets Are Calling Me!’ Cardi B & Her Peek-A-Boo Cheeks Go Bing Bong Ballistic Over Knicks Win While Partying With Quavo & Travis Scott

Comments
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Celebrity News  |  tethomas

Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Allegedly Robbed Gucci Mane In Dallas

Comments
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
3 Items
Entertainment  |  bigbink

Last Weekend To Win Cardi B Tickets On The Beat

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close