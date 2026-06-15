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‘Love Island USA’ Executive Producer Dies In Fiji

A member of the Love Island USA production team, executive producer James Barker, has died during Season 8 filming in Fiji.

Published on June 15, 2026
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"Love Island USA" Season 4 Photo Call
Source: Noam Galai / Getty

It’s no secret that every summer  Love Island takes over our televisions, lives, and internet for about 6-8 weeks straight. 

TRENDING: TLDW: Here’s What You Miseed Love Island Season 8 Week 1

It’s sad to say that a key member of the “Love Island USA” Production team has unfortunately passed away while the reality dating series was filming season 8 in Fiji.

It’s said that ITV America and Peacock will take time to honor the Love Island U.S. series executive producer in Tuesday’s episode of the show. Barker passed away last week in Fiji after suffering an unexpected medical emergency.

Sources say the loss of James Barker has been unimaginable and deeply felt across not only the Love Island USA production, but through platforms like ITV and Peacock.”He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent, and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ partner, family, friends, and colleagues.”

TRENDING: Top Moments From Love Island USA Season 7 That Had Everyone Talking

The exact details of his death remain unclear. According to Barker’s LinkedIn, he joined ITV America around August 2020 and spent years working on the franchise before becoming a full-time Executive Producer in January 2026.

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