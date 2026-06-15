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[PICS & VIDEO] Celebs We Spotted at World Cup's U.S. Opening Weekend

[PICS & VIDEO] Celebs We Spotted at World Cup's U.S. Opening Weekend

Published on June 15, 2026
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Cote D'Ivoire v Ecuador: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Ezra Shaw – FIFA / Getty

World Cup fever has officially taken over the United States, and the excitement has only grown since Team USA played its first match of the tournament on June 12, defeating Paraguay 4-1 in Los Angeles. Since then, stadiums across the country have been packed with fans from all over the world, bringing together dozens of nationalities, cultures, and traditions for one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. From Houston to Philly to LA, the energy has been nonstop.

RELATED: Keisha Nicole of 97.9 The Box Selected as an Official World Cup Stadium Host

The 2026 World Cup has become much bigger than soccer. It’s turned into a cultural moment where music, sports, and entertainment collide. Hip hop has had a strong presence throughout the tournament, with some of the biggest names in music showing up both on stage and in the stands.

The celebrity sightings have become a major storyline of the tournament itself.

Future – Performed during the U.S. opening ceremony in Los Angeles ahead of USA vs Paraguay.

Jay-Z – Spotted at Ivory Coast’s match in Philadelphia supporting Roc Nation Sports client Yan Diomande.

Big Sean – Seen in celebrity suites during USA vs Paraguay in Los Angeles.

Burna Boy – Performed in Mexico City alongside Shakira during opening festivities.

Nicki Minaj – Viral fan footage showed her attending World Cup festivities with her son.

USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista / Getty

Tom Cruise & David Beckham – Spotted at the USA opener in Los Angeles.

US Men's National Team vs Paraguay, 2026 FIFA World Cup
Source: Kohjiro Kinno / Getty

Katy Perry – Attended opening weekend festivities in Los Angeles.

Brazil v Morocco: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

Travis Scott & IShowSpeed – The rapper and streaming star were highly visible throughout the tournament.

With more games still to come, expect even more celebrity appearances as the World Cup continues to bring sports, music, and culture together on one of the biggest stages in the world.

[PICS & VIDEO] Celebs We Spotted at World Cup's U.S. Opening Weekend was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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