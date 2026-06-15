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ICE Agent Struck by Vehicle, Fires Shot in Stafford Township

Published on June 15, 2026
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Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

ICE Agent Fires Shot During Stafford Township Arrest Attempt; Investigation Underway

An investigation is underway in Ocean County after an ICE agent reportedly fired a weapon during an attempted arrest Monday morning in Stafford Township, New Jersey.

According to Stafford Township police, the incident unfolded around 9:30 a.m. on Route 72 near Mermaid Drive in the Manahawkin section of the township. Authorities said the ICE agent was trying to take a person into custody when that individual allegedly fled in a vehicle and struck the agent.

Police said the agent then fired at the vehicle, reportedly hitting it, before the driver escaped the scene. Officials have not said whether the person inside the vehicle was injured.

The ICE agent was hurt during the encounter, though the extent of those injuries has not been released.

In a public statement, Stafford Township police said they were not involved in the federal operation and emphasized that the department follows the New Jersey Attorney General’s Immigrant Trust Directive. Local officers said their role was limited to managing traffic and securing the scene while the investigation continues.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area for several hours as authorities worked the scene.

Few additional details have been released, and officials say the case remains active.

ICE Agent Struck by Vehicle, Fires Shot in Stafford Township was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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