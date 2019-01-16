Live and Loca Videos
HomeLive And Loca Videos

Veda Loca In The Morning: So Jazzi Black Trying To DJ Now? [VIDEO]

68 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Jazzi Black is a woman of many talents. She started out in the company as a Senior Digital Content Producer. Within months, she leveled up and joined the Veda Loca in the Morning show as an on-air talent. And now…. she’s trying to DJ.

Seems like JKruz, Veda, and DJ Kayotik were feeling some type of way about that. Check out this hilarious video, shot by Shun Atkins.

SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: The Bird Box Challenge [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: JKruz’s Holiday Fashion [VIDEO]

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Yella Beezy On Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)
Yella Beezy
7 photos

The Latest:

veda loca in the morning

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 22 mins ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 10 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 21 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close