Kendrick Lamar Is ALL Gas No Brakes

Kung fu Kenny aka Kendrick Lamar is back back with another diss at Drake! There may be no turning back at this point
K dot is on his high horse with this diss track “6:16 in LA “, and may be deeper than what we think. The cover art with the black glove
has wide reaction of purpose across the internet. Some referencing the glove being a “Oj Simpson” unaliving style beef. 6.16 also is the
date for Fathers Day this year. Kendrick has obviously done his homework on this Drake situation, due to cover art being so topical. Even bible
verses have been seen as signs of connection. Not to mention but its worth, it that 2 Pac was born on June 16 .
