Listen Live
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Is ALL Gas No Brakes

Published on May 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kung fu Kenny aka Kendrick Lamar is back back with another diss at Drake! There may be no turning back at this point

K dot is on his high horse with this diss track  “6:16 in LA “, and  may be deeper than what we think. The cover art with the black glove

has wide reaction of purpose across the internet. Some referencing the glove being a “Oj Simpson” unaliving style beef. 6.16 also is the

date for Fathers Day this year. Kendrick has obviously done his homework on this Drake situation, due to cover art being so topical. Even bible

verses have been seen as signs of connection. Not to mention but its worth, it that 2 Pac was born on June 16 .

Stream in to The Flight Zone For All Your Latest News and Blues 

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

2 Pac beef Diss Drake Kendrick Lamar OJ Simpson viral

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
18 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Drops Second Drake Diss Track “6:16 in LA,” Social Media Explodes

Ashanti Tacos and Tequila Graphic 5 items
Local

5 Songs Ashanti Should Perform at Tacos and Tequila Festival

97.9 Community Graphic
Local

97.9 The Beat Community Events to Attend

21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close