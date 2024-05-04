Listen Live
Endgame? Kendrick Lamar Goes For The Kill with Scathing New Track ‘Meet The Grahams’

There's no going back now

Published on May 4, 2024

Kendrick Lamar

Source: Getty / General

Yikes. The gloves are officially off.

May 3rd was a lyrical slugfest between Drake and Compton’s very own Kendrick Lamar. After nearly two weeks of radio silence that led many to believe that K Dot wanted no smoke with Drizzy, Dot first took direct aim with “Euphoria” then followed up with “6:16 in LA” Friday morning.

On “6:16,” Lamar bombards Drake with a number of shots including having alleged traitors on his OVO squad. What followed was a late night drop from Drake titled “Family Matters.” Drake alleges that not only is Kendrick’s family life in shambles but there may also have been instances of domestic violence between Dot and his partner.

Well.. we didn’t have to wait long for a response. Less than an hour after “Family Matters” landed online, Kendrick released what may be the most brutal banger between the two yet.

On “Meet The Grahams,” Dot accuses Drake of having a serious substance abuse problem, hiding another child, searching for validation and squandering his wealth on women and attention.

Check out the latest drop from Dot below.

Endgame? Kendrick Lamar Goes For The Kill with Scathing New Track ‘Meet The Grahams’  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

