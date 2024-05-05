Rick Ross Sides On Live With Kendrick Lamar

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Kendrick Lamar is on a roll like a roll of toilet paper. Rick Ross leans towards Kendrick on this rap beef. Press play for a
rare but potentially real words of wisdom, from Ross. Would you agree with Ross’s comparison of Andre 3000 to Kung Fu Kenny.
Stream into The Flight Zone For All Your Media updates
-
DFW Career Fair- Registration
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
No More City Girls Music In 2024
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”
-
You're Invited To The Largest Career Event DFW Has Ever Seen!
-
Chris Brown Has Just Chosen Between The Kendrick & Drake Beef