Sold Out Dates: Wings Beat The Fever

Straight out the gate the Dallas Wings win their preseason game against the Indiana Fever, 79-76!

This sold-out game had everybody ready to see how the rookies on both teams would perform last night. And they definitely put on a show! While most people were excited for Clarks debut as a rookie for Indiana, Dallas rookie Jaelyn Brown also put up 21 points for the Wings.

Although Indiana led for most of this game, Arike Ogunbawale came in clutch in the last 3 seconds of the 4th with a 3 pointer to win the game for Dallas also putting up 19 points.

But this game was bigger than just beating Indiana, this is the first time in franchise history Dallas Wings had a sold-out game. “It’s really great that Caitlin’s bringing all this attention to women’s basketball, so I’m really grateful for that,” Wings center Kalani Brown said. “It’s great for our game.”

With the growth of the WNBA it shows why this new arena for the Dallas Wings is essential and will be a great investment towards women basketball!

This was just the warm up though! Dallas will face off with Chicago Sky for the first game of the regular season right here at home starting at 7pm.