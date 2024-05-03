Listen Live
Shawn Marion On Game 6, Dallas Mavs v. LA Clippers

Published on May 3, 2024

Tonight, Dallas fans are excited to wrap up Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs as the Dallas Mavericks face the LA Clippers! Tip-off is at 8:30 PM in Dallas at the American Airlines Center.  Ahead of the game, former Maverick and 2011 NBA Champion Shawn Marion called into The Kickback with Jazzi Black! He shares his thoughts on the comparisons between the 2024 and the 2011 teams, plus gives advice to younger athletes on blocking out noise.

