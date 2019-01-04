Veda Loca In The Morning: The Bird Box Challenge [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The world is still in a craze about the Netflix film ‘Bird Box,’ starring Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, and Lil Rel Howery, to say the least. In this video, the crew from Veda Loca in the Morning definitely put their little spin on it, with JKruz taking it to the next level and wandering the station blindfolded. Press play too see all the action in this funny visual, shot by Shun Atkins.

WARNING: Don’t try these stunts at home.

Haven’t seen Bird Box yet? Check out the trailer here also.

SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: JKruz’s Holiday Fashion [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: Diddy Of The Group

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.