Veda Loca In The Morning: The Bird Box Challenge [VIDEO]

The world is still in a craze about the Netflix film ‘Bird Box,’ starring Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, and Lil Rel Howery, to say the least. In this video, the crew from Veda Loca in the Morning definitely put their little spin on it, with JKruz taking it to the next level and wandering the station blindfolded. Press play too see all the action in this funny visual, shot by Shun Atkins.

WARNING: Don’t try these stunts at home.

Haven’t seen Bird Box yet? Check out the trailer here also.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

