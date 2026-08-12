Atatiana Jefferson’s Family Reaches $11.25M Settlement With Fort Worth

Source: Stewart F. House / Getty

Nearly seven years after Atatiana Jefferson was killed inside her Fort Worth home, her family is reaching another major chapter in the case.

The City of Fort Worth and Jefferson’s estate have agreed to a proposed $11.25 million settlement, which would resolve the remaining civil claims tied to her death.

Jefferson was 28 when former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean shot and killed her through a bedroom window in October 2019 while responding to a welfare check at her home.

Dean was later convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2022. He could become eligible for parole after serving about half of that sentence.

The proposed settlement still has a couple of steps to go. The Fort Worth City Council is scheduled to consider it August 25, and if approved, it will also need probate court approval before becoming final.

Jefferson’s sister, Ashley Carr, says the family has never viewed accountability as being about just one verdict, one sentence or one settlement. For them, it’s about making sure Atatiana’s life mattered and that she is never forgotten.

The city previously approved a $3.5 million settlement for Jefferson’s nephew, Zion Carr, who witnessed the shooting.

And while $11.25 million is a significant settlement, there’s a reality that money can’t change: it can’t bring Atatiana home.

Her family has spent years seeking accountability while carrying a loss that can’t be measured in dollars.

Now, they’re hoping this next step brings at least some relief—and perhaps a little more peace—as they continue to remember Atatiana and the life she should have had.

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