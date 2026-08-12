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How stress can make it harder to stay sober

Explore the challenging relationship between stress and sobriety. Find out how to stay sober by conquering stress. Your better life starts here!

Published on August 12, 2026
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How stress can make it harder to stay sober
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Stress can make it harder to stay sober because it can intensify cravings and urges to use, and chronic stress can disrupt emotional regulation. Stress can also interfere with sleep and recovery routines, but building a stress-management plan can strengthen sobriety.

According to the American Institute of Stress, around 75% of Americans report physical or emotional symptoms related to stress. While most have work-related stress, others are also concerned about personal finances, inflation and cost of living, health concerns, and political climate and news.

What’s unfortunate is that stress can make it harder to stay sober, too.

Can Stress Intensify Cravings and Urges to Use?

Stress can make sobriety harder by increasing the desire to return to substances that once provided quick relief. When someone feels overwhelmed, anxious, frustrated, or emotionally exhausted, the brain may look for familiar ways to reduce that discomfort. For someone in recovery, that can translate into stronger cravings.

Triggers can include:

  • Work pressure
  • Relationship conflict
  • Financial problems
  • Poor sleep
  • Major life changes

Even when someone understands the consequences of using, intense emotional distress can make short-term relief feel more appealing.

Chronic Stress Can Disrupt Emotional Regulation

Ongoing stress does more than create occasional cravings; it can gradually make emotions more difficult to manage. When someone’s constantly under pressure, they may become more irritable, anxious, restless, or emotionally drained.

In recovery, that heightened emotional state can make ordinary frustrations feel much more difficult to handle. Without the coping mechanism of substances to numb uncomfortable feelings, they may need to develop healthier ways to reduce stress and process emotions.

Can Stress Interfere With Sleep and Recovery Routines?

High stress can disrupt sleep, appetite, concentration, and daily routines, and these can all affect a person’s ability to maintain sobriety. Stress can also make it harder to maintain habits that support recovery, such as:

  • Attending support groups
  • Preparing meals
  • Exercising
  • Staying connected with other people

Once these routines start slipping, someone may become more isolated and vulnerable to familiar patterns of substance abuse. This makes protecting basic routines for stress management crucial, especially during recovery. Consistent sleep and wake times, regular meals, movement, relaxation periods, and scheduled recovery support can create stability.

Building a Stress-Management Plan Can Strengthen Sobriety

Since stressful situations are unavoidable, long-term sobriety benefits from having a plan for managing stress effects before they become overwhelming. A plan may include identifying the following:

  • Personal triggers
  • Early warning signs
  • Supportive contacts
  • Specific activities

It can also include practical steps for overcoming addiction challenges, such as getting into treatment for alcohol dependence or seeing a therapist for emotional issues.

The goal is not to eliminate stress completely, but to develop reliable responses to it. Practicing those responses can make stressful experiences more manageable without returning to substance use.

Stay Sober by Managing Your Stress Effectively

It can be difficult to stay sober when you’re extremely stressed, but with key tools and support, you can better manage your cravings. Remember that relapse doesn’t mean failure, so don’t beat yourself up if you do use again. What matters is making good overall progress.

Check out more of our pages for additional informative posts.

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