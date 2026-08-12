Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Rihanna Posts Rare Family Photos With All 3 Kids In Barbados

Rihanna Posts Rare Fenty Family Photos With All 3 Kids As They Visit The Barbados Street Named After Her

Published on August 12, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rihanna is showing her kids exactly where she grew up, but her former street has gotten a few upgrades from back in the day.

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
Source: ANDREA RENAULT / Getty

The Fenty founder has been spending the last couple weeks in Barbados, soaking up the sun with her family in many different locations across the island. During her latest outing, Rih brought her three children — daughter Rocki Irish and sons RZA and Riot–to the road in Barbados where she grew up.

The street that was once named Westbury New Road has since been renamed Rihanna Drive, honoring the singer with a “cultural landmark.” Rihanna documented the big moment with a sweet Instagram post, in disbelief over how “trippy” the experience was.

“One minute I feel like that kid from Westbury…the next minute I’m bringing my own kids back to ‘Rihanna Drive,'” she began in her caption. “Trippy how life works! And the Glory STILL and WILL ALWAYS belong to the Almighty Creator!!!”

These photos mark a rare occasion for Rihanna, posing with all three of her little ones at once. While her other half, A$AP Rocky, isn’t included in the pics, he’s been spotted with her throughout this trip, so he’s likely the one who took the photos.

Rihanna Drive was renamed in a ceremony held in late 2017, which Rihanna attended.

“The Government of Barbados will on Independence Day, Thursday 30th November, 2017 officially change the name of Westbury New Road located in St. Michael to Rihanna Drive in honour of Barbadian superstar Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty who grew up in Westbury New Road,” the Ministry of Tourism announced in a statement at the time, per Billboard.

Rihanna’s visit to the landmark comes amid her latest trip to Barbados, where she has been spending a lot of time this August.

On the fourth, the singer attended Barbados’ Grand Kadooment Day parade, an event that concludes the Caribbean festival Crop Over. A few days prior, she and Rocky, threw their son Riot a Spider-Man-themed birthday party.

While Rih has spent a lot of time back in Barbados over the years, this trip seemed like the perfect occasion to get all of her kids acquainted with where she grew up.

Rihanna Posts Rare Fenty Family Photos With All 3 Kids As They Visit The Barbados Street Named After Her was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Dozing Donald Trump Caught Sleeping Again In Oval Office

Hip-Hop Wired
Latto x D'USSE Event Photos

Latto Claps Back At Charleston White Over 21 Savage “Side Chick” Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot

Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Carmine Agnello leaves federal court after sentencing on fraud charges

John Gotti's Grandson Carmine Agnello Denied Kidney Donation Bid

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Closeup of several gourmet hamburger sliders with lettuce, tomato, and other toppings, arranged on a plate with colorful flowers.
82 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas Restaurant Weeks 2026: List of Participating Restaurants

Comments
Perseids Meteor Shower Over The Carpathian Mountains In Lviv Oblast
Local  |  T.E. Thomas

See How To Watch The Perseid Meteor Shower In North Texas

Comments
44 Items
Money  |  T.E. Thomas

Bang For Your Buck: Things You Can Still Buy for $1 in This Economy

Comments
Sports  |  Nicky Childers

WNBA’s Uneven Whistle Continues To Put Black Women In Danger [Op-Ed]

Comments
27 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

The Business Bombshells Have Entered The Villa! A Gallery Of Bag-Securing Baddies, Mogul-Minded Mavens & Dynamic Divas Who Stunned At Invest Fest 2026

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close