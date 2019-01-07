Local DFW News
Z-RO Talks Getting In The Gym, Kicking Syrup & More [VIDEO]

In this video, Houston, TX rapper Z-RO talks:

  • getting in the gym for health reasons,
  • kicking syrup aka codeine,
  • losing weight,
  • the process of how he creates music,
  • 11 unreleased albums
  • & more in this 2019 documentary

Press play on the video above to get the full scoop (and congrats on the lifestyle change Z-RO).

Watch Now: Z-RO's "Sadism" Listening Party Recap

New Music: Z-RO – "I Got The Sauce"

Houston Rapper Z-Ro Explains Why He Keeps Retiring And Coming Back To Music

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Golden Globe Awards
