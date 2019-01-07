Z-RO Talks Getting In The Gym, Kicking Syrup & More [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
In this video, Houston, TX rapper Z-RO talks:
- getting in the gym for health reasons,
- kicking syrup aka codeine,
- losing weight,
- the process of how he creates music,
- 11 unreleased albums
- & more in this 2019 documentary
Press play on the video above to get the full scoop (and congrats on the lifestyle change Z-RO).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
