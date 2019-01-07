Z-RO Talks Getting In The Gym, Kicking Syrup & More [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

In this video, Houston, TX rapper Z-RO talks:

getting in the gym for health reasons,

kicking syrup aka codeine,

losing weight,

the process of how he creates music,

11 unreleased albums

& more in this 2019 documentary

Press play on the video above to get the full scoop (and congrats on the lifestyle change Z-RO).

