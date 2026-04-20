Listen Live
Close
Local

Father MC CLEARS running rumors about actress Theresa Randle

Published on April 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Father MC CLEARS running rumors about actress Theresa Randle
Source: R1 / R1

Muthaknows sits down with Father MC to talk his Uptown to MCA run—the era, the grind, and how the game really moved and upcoming projects.

He also clears up the long-standing rumor about Theresa Randle—confirming they dated back in the day but were never married, shutting down years of speculation.

He explains how rumors in the industry take on a life of their own—and why he finally set the record straight.

Watch the FULL interview below!

Father MC CLEARS running rumors about actress Theresa Randle was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitchell & Ness Drops Mac Miller & Pittsburgh Steelers Collab

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

Cardi B Snaps On Arena Staff For Being Disrespectful, Threatened To Cancel Atlanta Show

Hip-Hop Wired
US-SHOOTING-CRIME

Shamar Elkins Kills 8 Children, Injures 2 Women In Louisiana Shooting

Hip-Hop Wired
Senate Intelligence Committee Hears Testimony From Top Officials On Worldwide Threats

Kash Patel Vows To Sue Following Bombshell Allegations of Excessive Drinking

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
WWE Raw On Netflix
Entertainment  |  JuugMasterJay

Jey Uso Responds, Cam Doubles Down By Popping Out at Mania

Comment
Trending

Trending

Celebrity News  |  lexdirects

Fed Up & Stuck! Cardi B Says She’s Canceling Atlanta Concert, Drags ‘Disrespectful’ Arena Staff Before Demanding Apology

Comment
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comment
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Sweetly Selfie'd Up: Karrueche & Deion Sanders Spark Heart-Eye Goo With Latest Loved-Up Photo

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close