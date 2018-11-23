Watch Now: Z-RO’s “Sadism” Listening Party Recap [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Check out this exclusive, behind the scenes video of Z-RO‘s “Sadism” listening party that was recently held at 97.9 The Beat. Listeners got to engage with Z-RO, take pictures, eat and socialize, and more. They also got a chance to play games to win cool prizes. Press play on the video above.
Video shot by Shun Atkins.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Latest: