Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

New Music: Z-RO – “I Got The Sauce” [VIDEO]

2 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Check out this new video from Houston, TX rapper Z-RO titled “I Got The Sauce.”

RELATED: Houston Rapper Z-Ro Explains Why He Keeps Retiring And Coming Back To Music [VIDEO]

Today (November 16th) is also the official release date of Z-RO’s 23rd studio album titled “Sadism,” distributed by 1 Deep Entertainment/Empire.

Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

RELATED: DFWFORHTOWN: Z-RO And 14 Other Texas Rappers Release ‘Texas 2Gether’ [VIDEO]

Pick up Z-RO’s album on iTunes now.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

More Z-RO

“SO HOUSTON”

RELATED: What’s The Difference? Dallas-Ft. Worth Vs. Houston, Texas

“DJ Smallz Interview”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Z-RO LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Z-RO LIVE At #979CarShow (PHOTOS)
10 photos

The Latest:

I Got the Sauce , Z-Ro

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Friday 2018: Deals, Sales And More
 4 hours ago
11.16.18
Snoop dogg at Tech Crunch
Snoop Dogg to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk…
 5 hours ago
11.16.18
Wake-Up Call To Democrats: ‘Black Women Get Things…
 10 hours ago
11.16.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: The Big Death Day Belongs To…
 15 hours ago
11.16.18
‘Forever My Lady’: One Of The Most Iconic…
 19 hours ago
11.15.18
16 items
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Wanted To Suppress HBCU Students’…
 21 hours ago
11.15.18
Black Politicians Are Trying To Save The Democratic…
 23 hours ago
11.15.18
Model And Actress Kim Porter Dead At 47
 1 day ago
11.15.18
These 10 Thanksgiving Recipes Will Have Your Mouth…
 1 day ago
11.15.18
Sexercise or Nah? Man’s Energetic Hump Workout Goes…
 1 day ago
11.15.18
Working With The Greats, Agnez Mo Realizes There…
 1 day ago
11.15.18
Zoe Kravitz & The Cast Talk Fantastic Beasts…
 1 day ago
11.15.18
Scam Alert? Couple And Homeless Man Allegedly Made…
 1 day ago
11.15.18
This Quiz Will Tell You Which Michael B.…
 1 day ago
11.15.18
Empire’s Toby Onwumere On How Jamal And Kai’s…
 2 days ago
11.14.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie And Lucious Kill Kingsley With…
 2 days ago
11.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close