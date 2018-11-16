New Music: Z-RO – “I Got The Sauce” [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out this new video from Houston, TX rapper Z-RO titled “I Got The Sauce.”

Today (November 16th) is also the official release date of Z-RO’s 23rd studio album titled “Sadism,” distributed by 1 Deep Entertainment/Empire.

Pick up Z-RO’s album on iTunes now.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

