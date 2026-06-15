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President Trump: U.S. and Iran Reach Deal to End War

President Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran have reached an agreement that will end a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Published on June 15, 2026
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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Source: (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump announced on Sunday that the United States has reached an agreement with Iran, marking a significant development in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared the removal of the US naval blockade on Iran, allowing the Strait of Hormuz to reopen.

The agreement is set to be formally signed on June 19th in Switzerland, as stated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who played a key role in mediating the deal. The signing ceremony will be attended by US Vice President JD Vance, with President Trump potentially joining.

President Trump: U.S. and Iran Reach Deal to End War was originally published on wibc.com

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