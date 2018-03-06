Evergreen Content
What’s The Difference? Dallas-Ft. Worth Vs. Houston, Texas

Texas- San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Houston (Buildings Are Moveable, Complete)

Source: Leontura / Getty

Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, TX are two of the most popular cities in the state of Texas. Both have a lot to offer. Both are known for their distinct cultures and impact musically, in sports, food wise, and in many other aspects.

Let’s assess the differences.

Major League Sports in Dallas:

  1. NBA Basketball – Dallas Mavericks: The Mavericks won the NBA Finals Championship in 2011
  2. NFL Football – Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys won the Super Bowl five times: 1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, and 1996
  3. WNBA Basketball – Dallas Wings: The Wings have never won a WNBA Championship
  4. NHL – Dallas Stars: The Stars won the Stanley Cup Championship one time: 1999

Major League Sports in Houston:

  1. NBA Basketball – Houston Rockets: The Rockets have won the NBA Finals Championship twice: 1994 and 1995
  2. NFL Football – Houston Texans: The Texans have never won a Super Bowl
  3. WNBA Basketball – Houston Comets: The Comets won the WNBA Championship four times: 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000
  4. NHL – Houston doesn’t have a professional hockey team

Well Known Dallas-Ft. Worth Artists:

  1. Dorrough – best known for “Ice Cream Paint Job
  2. Mr. Pookie and Mr. Lucci – best known for “Crook For Life
  3. MO3
  4. DSR
  5. The D.O.C.
  6. Lil Will – best known for “My Dougie
  7. Bobby Sessions
  8. C-Struggs
  9. Lil Ronny MothaF – best known for “Circle
  10. Trapboy Freddy
  11. Post Malone – best known for “White Iverson
  12. Imaj
  13. Lil Twist
  14. GoYayo and HoodFame

Well Known Houston Artists:

  1. DJ Screw (R.I.P) and the Screwed Up Click (Big Hawk, Big Mello, Big Moe, Big Pokey, E.S.G., Fat Pat, Lil Flip, Lil Keke, Lil O, Z-RO, Yungstar, and many more)
  2. Travis $cott
  3. The Sauce Twinz (Sauce Walka and Sancho Saucey)
  4. Lil Troy – best known for “Wanna Be A Baller
  5. Scarface
  6. Slim Thug
  7. Paul Wall
  8. Chalie Boy – best known for “I Look Good
  9. Mike Jones
  10. Chamillionaire – best known for “Ridin’ feat. Krayzie Bone
  11. Willie D
  12. SPM
  13. Riff Raff
  14. Kirko Bangz – best known for “Drank In My Cup
  15. Chedda Da Connect – best known for “Flicka Da Wrist
  16. Devin The Dude
  17. Lecrae
  18. Baby Bash – best known for “Suga Suga
  19. Chino Bling
  20. Doughbeezy

In summary, both cities have much to proud of. No matter where you’re from — rep your city.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

photos