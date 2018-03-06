What’s The Difference? Dallas-Ft. Worth Vs. Houston, Texas

42 reads Leave a comment
Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, TX are two of the most popular cities in the state of Texas. Both have a lot to offer. Both are known for their distinct cultures and impact musically, in sports, food wise, and in many other aspects.
Let’s assess the differences.
Major League Sports in Dallas:
- NBA Basketball – Dallas Mavericks: The Mavericks won the NBA Finals Championship in 2011
- NFL Football – Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys won the Super Bowl five times: 1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, and 1996
- WNBA Basketball – Dallas Wings: The Wings have never won a WNBA Championship
- NHL – Dallas Stars: The Stars won the Stanley Cup Championship one time: 1999
Major League Sports in Houston:
- NBA Basketball – Houston Rockets: The Rockets have won the NBA Finals Championship twice: 1994 and 1995
- NFL Football – Houston Texans: The Texans have never won a Super Bowl
- WNBA Basketball – Houston Comets: The Comets won the WNBA Championship four times: 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000
- NHL – Houston doesn’t have a professional hockey team
Well Known Dallas-Ft. Worth Artists:
- Dorrough – best known for “Ice Cream Paint Job“
- Mr. Pookie and Mr. Lucci – best known for “Crook For Life“
- MO3
- DSR
- The D.O.C.
- Lil Will – best known for “My Dougie“
- Bobby Sessions
- C-Struggs
- Lil Ronny MothaF – best known for “Circle“
- Trapboy Freddy
- Post Malone – best known for “White Iverson“
- Imaj
- Lil Twist
- GoYayo and HoodFame
Well Known Houston Artists:
- DJ Screw (R.I.P) and the Screwed Up Click (Big Hawk, Big Mello, Big Moe, Big Pokey, E.S.G., Fat Pat, Lil Flip, Lil Keke, Lil O, Z-RO, Yungstar, and many more)
- Travis $cott
- The Sauce Twinz (Sauce Walka and Sancho Saucey)
- Lil Troy – best known for “Wanna Be A Baller“
- Scarface
- Slim Thug
- Paul Wall
- Chalie Boy – best known for “I Look Good“
- Mike Jones
- Chamillionaire – best known for “Ridin’ feat. Krayzie Bone“
- Willie D
- SPM
- Riff Raff
- Kirko Bangz – best known for “Drank In My Cup“
- Chedda Da Connect – best known for “Flicka Da Wrist“
- Devin The Dude
- Lecrae
- Baby Bash – best known for “Suga Suga“
- Chino Bling
- Doughbeezy
In summary, both cities have much to proud of. No matter where you’re from — rep your city.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
