What’s The Difference? Dallas-Ft. Worth Vs. Houston, Texas

Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, TX are two of the most popular cities in the state of Texas. Both have a lot to offer. Both are known for their distinct cultures and impact musically, in sports, food wise, and in many other aspects.

Let’s assess the differences.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Major League Sports in Dallas:

NBA Basketball – Dallas Mavericks: The Mavericks won the NBA Finals Championship in 2011 NFL Football – Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys won the Super Bowl five times: 1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, and 1996 WNBA Basketball – Dallas Wings: The Wings have never won a WNBA Championship NHL – Dallas Stars: The Stars won the Stanley Cup Championship one time: 1999

Major League Sports in Houston:

NBA Basketball – Houston Rockets: The Rockets have won the NBA Finals Championship twice: 1994 and 1995 NFL Football – Houston Texans: The Texans have never won a Super Bowl WNBA Basketball – Houston Comets: The Comets won the WNBA Championship four times: 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000 NHL – Houston doesn’t have a professional hockey team

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Well Known Dallas-Ft. Worth Artists:

Dorrough – best known for “Ice Cream Paint Job“ Mr. Pookie and Mr. Lucci – best known for “Crook For Life“ MO3 DSR The D.O.C. Lil Will – best known for “My Dougie“ Bobby Sessions C-Struggs Lil Ronny MothaF – best known for “Circle“ Trapboy Freddy Post Malone – best known for “White Iverson“ Imaj Lil Twist GoYayo and HoodFame

Well Known Houston Artists:

In summary, both cities have much to proud of. No matter where you’re from — rep your city.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Read More:

Cool Things To Do In Dallas, TX