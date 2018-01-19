Cool Things To Do In Dallas, TX

If you live in the DFW, then you know that there’s always something to do, no matter what day of the week. This includes everything from sports to nightlife and everything in between. If you’re visiting Dallas and are not sure what to get into, below are a few things to help you out.

Sports

Go to a Dallas Mavericks basketball game at the American Airlines Center, located at 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219.

Go to a Dallas Cowboys football game at the AT&T Stadium, located at One AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011.

Go to a Dallas Stars hockey game at the American Airlines Center, located at 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219.

Go to a Dallas Wings WNBA basketball game at the College Park Center, located at 600 S. Center Street, Arlington, TX 76010.

Nightlife

Go party at Truth Nightclub , located at 9100 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231.

Go party at The Music Factory , located at 3008 E. Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, TX 76010.

Go party at Prymebar , located at 10333 Technology Blvd, Dallas, TX 75220.

Go play pool, listen to music, and have drinks at Rack Daddy's, located at 17509 Coit Road, Dallas, TX 75252.

Food

Go eat at Chipotle .

Go eat at iFratelli's pizza, located at 5290 Beltline Road, Dallas, TX 75254.

Go grocery shopping at Trader Joe's .

. Go grocery shopping at the Dallas Farmers Market, located at 920 S. Harwood, Dallas, TX 75201.

Malls

Go shopping at Galleria Dallas , located at 13350 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240.

Go shopping at NorthPark Center Mall , located at 8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75225.

, located at 8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75225. Go shopping at The Shops at Willow Bend, located at 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093.

There you have it. Plenty of things to do. Plenty of things to see. Trust me—-you won’t get bored.

