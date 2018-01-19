Cool Things To Do In Dallas, TX

5 reads Leave a comment
If you live in the DFW, then you know that there’s always something to do, no matter what day of the week. This includes everything from sports to nightlife and everything in between. If you’re visiting Dallas and are not sure what to get into, below are a few things to help you out.
Sports
- Go to a Dallas Mavericks basketball game at the American Airlines Center, located at 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219.
- Go to a Dallas Cowboys football game at the AT&T Stadium, located at One AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011.
- Go to a Dallas Stars hockey game at the American Airlines Center, located at 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219.
- Go to a Dallas Wings WNBA basketball game at the College Park Center, located at 600 S. Center Street, Arlington, TX 76010.
Nightlife
- Go party at Truth Nightclub, located at 9100 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231.
- Go party at The Music Factory, located at 3008 E. Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, TX 76010.
- Go party at Prymebar, located at 10333 Technology Blvd, Dallas, TX 75220.
- Go play pool, listen to music, and have drinks at Rack Daddy’s, located at 17509 Coit Road, Dallas, TX 75252.
Adventures
- Go explore at the Dallas World Aquarium, located at 1801 North Griffin St., Dallas, TX 75202.
- Go explore at the Dallas Zoo, located at 650 South R L Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75203.
- Go explore at the Dallas Museum of Art, located at 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201.
- Go explore at Six Flags Over Texas, located at 2201 E Road to Six Flags St, Arlington, TX 76010.
- Go explore Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Grand Prairie Museum, located at 601 East Palace Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
- Go explore SpeedZone go-cart riding and arcade, located at 11130 Malibu Drive, Dallas, TX 75229.
- Go explore iFLY Dallas for indoor sky-diving, located at 8380 S.H 121, Frisco, TX 75034.
- Go explore Canyons Climbing Gym for indoor rock climbing, located at 7164 Technology Drive, Suite 202, Frisco, Texas 75033.
- Go explore Dave & Buster’s arcade, located at 9450 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231.
- Go explore the African American Museum Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210.
- Go explore the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, located at 2201 N. Field Street, Dallas, TX 75201.
- Go explore the iconic Reunion Tower (the big ball building that rotates), located at 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207.
Food
- Go eat at Chipotle.
- Go eat at iFratelli’s pizza, located at 5290 Beltline Road, Dallas, TX 75254.
- Go grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s.
- Go grocery shopping at the Dallas Farmers Market, located at 920 S. Harwood, Dallas, TX 75201.
Malls
- Go shopping at Galleria Dallas, located at 13350 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240.
- Go shopping at NorthPark Center Mall, located at 8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75225.
- Go shopping at The Shops at Willow Bend, located at 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093.
There you have it. Plenty of things to do. Plenty of things to see. Trust me—-you won’t get bored.
