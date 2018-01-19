Evergreen Content
Cool Things To Do In Dallas, TX

USA, Texas, Dallas, skyline with Reunion Tower

If you live in the DFW, then you know that there’s always something to do, no matter what day of the week. This includes everything from sports to nightlife and everything in between. If you’re visiting Dallas and are not sure what to get into, below are a few things to help you out.

Fans of the Dallas Mavericks cheer befor

Sports

  • Go to a Dallas Mavericks basketball game at the American Airlines Center, located at 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219.
  • Go to a Dallas Cowboys football game at the AT&T Stadium, located at One AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011.
  • Go to a Dallas Stars hockey game at the American Airlines Center, located at 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219.
  • Go to a Dallas Wings WNBA basketball game at the College Park Center, located at 600 S. Center Street, Arlington, TX 76010.
Music Factory

Nightlife

  • Go party at Truth Nightclub, located at  9100 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231.
  • Go party at The Music Factory, located at 3008 E. Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, TX 76010.
  • Go party at Prymebar, located at 10333 Technology Blvd, Dallas, TX 75220.
  • Go play pool, listen to music, and have drinks at Rack Daddy’s, located at 17509 Coit Road, Dallas, TX 75252.
Close-Up Of Giraffes Outdoors

Adventures

  • Go explore at the Dallas World Aquarium, located at 1801 North Griffin St., Dallas, TX 75202.
  • Go explore at the Dallas Zoo, located at 650 South R L Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75203.
  • Go explore at the Dallas Museum of Art, located at 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201.
  • Go explore at Six Flags Over Texas, located at 2201 E Road to Six Flags St, Arlington, TX 76010.
  • Go explore Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Grand Prairie Museum, located at 601 East Palace Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
  • Go explore SpeedZone go-cart riding and arcade, located at 11130 Malibu Drive, Dallas, TX 75229.
  • Go explore  iFLY Dallas for indoor sky-diving, located at 8380 S.H 121, Frisco, TX 75034.
  • Go explore Canyons Climbing Gym for indoor rock climbing, located at 7164 Technology Drive, Suite 202, Frisco, Texas 75033.
  • Go explore Dave & Buster’s arcade, located at 9450 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231.
  • Go explore the African American Museum Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210.
  • Go explore the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, located at 2201 N. Field Street, Dallas, TX 75201.
  • Go explore the iconic Reunion Tower (the big ball building that rotates), located at 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207.
Chipotle Stock Plunges 14 Percent To 5-Year Low After Weak Earnings Report

Food

Interior of Galleria Shopping Mall, Dallas, Texas, United States of America, North America

Malls

There you have it. Plenty of things to do. Plenty of things to see. Trust me—-you won’t get bored.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

