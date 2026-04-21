Listen Live
Close
Music

Cardi B Closes Tour With Unforgettable Star-Studded Moments

Cardi B Closes ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ With Unforgettable Star-Studded Moments

The Bronx superstar closes out her explosive run in unforgettable fashion, bringing out major names and delivering a finale packed with energy, surprises, and viral moments.

Published on April 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

After months of high-energy performances, viral moments, and nonstop buzz, Cardi B has officially wrapped up her Little Miss Drama Tour—and she made sure to go out with a bang.

The final shows of the tour were nothing short of legendary, as Cardi delivered electrifying performances while bringing out a star-studded lineup of surprise guests that sent fans into a frenzy. Known for her unfiltered personality and unmatched stage presence, Cardi turned each closing-night performance into a full-blown celebration of music, culture, and influence.

From chart-topping hits to fan-favorite anthems, Cardi ran through a setlist that showcased her dominance in the rap game. But what truly elevated the finale was the unexpected appearances. Social media lit up as fans captured moments of major artists hitting the stage alongside her, creating viral highlights that quickly spread across platforms.

The Little Miss Drama Tour has been one of the most talked-about runs of the year, blending high-fashion visuals, bold choreography, and Cardi’s signature charisma. Each stop felt like an event, but the closing shows solidified the tour’s legacy as a must-see experience.

Beyond the performances, the tour also highlighted Cardi’s evolution as an entertainer. From her early breakout days to now commanding arenas worldwide, she continues to prove why she remains one of the most influential figures in hip-hop.

As the curtain closes on the Little Miss Drama Tour, fans are already speculating what’s next. Whether it’s new music, collaborations, or another groundbreaking tour, one thing is clear—Cardi B knows how to own the moment and leave audiences wanting more.

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitchell & Ness Drops Mac Miller & Pittsburgh Steelers Collab

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

Cardi B Snaps On Arena Staff For Being Disrespectful, Threatened To Cancel Atlanta Show

Hip-Hop Wired
US-SHOOTING-CRIME

Shamar Elkins Kills 8 Children, Injures 2 Women In Louisiana Shooting

Hip-Hop Wired
Senate Intelligence Committee Hears Testimony From Top Officials On Worldwide Threats

Kash Patel Vows To Sue Following Bombshell Allegations of Excessive Drinking

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Trending

Trending

Celebrity News  |  lexdirects

Fed Up & Stuck! Cardi B Says She’s Canceling Atlanta Concert, Drags ‘Disrespectful’ Arena Staff Before Demanding Apology

Comment
Michael Jackson en concert à Tokyo en 1992
Local DFW News  |  Shani Scott

Michael Movie Premiere: A Night to Remember

Comment
TJ's DJ's Tastemakers Annual Music Conference - Day 2
Celebrity News  |  Jazzi Black

Boosie & Webbie Bring Trill Orchestra to Dallas

Comment
WWE Raw On Netflix
Entertainment  |  JuugMasterJay

Jey Uso Responds, Cam Doubles Down By Popping Out at Mania

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close