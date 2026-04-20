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B-Side Bangers: Janet Jackson

The hits made them stars, but the deep cuts made us fans! See if you know any of these "B-Side Bangers" by Janet Jackson.

Published on April 20, 2026
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Black Women's History Month Logo
Portrait Of Janet Jackson
Bonnie Schiffman Photography

When it comes to Black women in pop music, the standard will always be Janet Damita Jo Jackson — Miss Jackson if ya nasty!

With the upcoming new biopic on the life of Michael Jackson, the eternal King of Pop and Janet’s dearly missed older brother, many will be reminded of not only his musical legacy but that of his equally iconic baby sis. It’s been recently reported that she requested for her likeness to not be featured in the film, but nonetheless the world will still be looking for all things related to The Jacksons family.

Lucky for Japan fans, Janet will be giving them her first live performance of the year when she hits the stage to start off summer over the span of four days at Glion Arena Kobe.

RELATED: The 40 Greatest Hits Of Janet, Jimmy And Terry

Even as we add another year onto the decade of waiting for an official follow-up to her 2015 album, Unbreakable, the hits she’s already given us over the span of 30 years have proven to be more than enough to keep her legacy afloat. From her sleeper hit self-titled debut to the dynamic career shift with Control, and all the sexiness that exuded between janet. and Discipline, there are just too many layers to love when reminiscing on the decorated career of Janet Jackson.

We all know the hits, so it only made sense to give you all a taste of the deep cuts. Janet has a great selection of album cuts, well-placed guest features and rarities only known to the biggest of Jan-Fam loyalists, and this curated list does a great job at showcasing the catalog that made her a generational icon.

Keep scrolling for a special Michael Mondays edition of “B-Side Bangers,” this time as we run through the deep cuts of MJ’s superstar baby sister, Janet Jackson, who many consider to be the Black queen of pop. You’ll be able to see just how The Jacksons family began a legacy that birthed two solo music icons when Michael hits theaters on April 24:

1. “Love Song For Kids” (with Randy Jackson) [1978]
Album: How Can I Be Sure / Love Song For Kids [CD Single]

2. “Forever Yours” (1982)
Album: Janet Jackson

3. “All My Love To You” (1984)
Album: Dream Street

4. “You Can Be Mine” (1986)
Album: Control

5. “Nasty” (Cool Summer Mix Pt. 1) [1987]
Album: Control: The Remixes (UK only)

6. “Someday Is Tonight” (1989)
Album: Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814

7. “You Need Me” (1990)
Album: Love Will Never Do (Without You): The Remixes

8. “The Skin Game (Pt. 1)” [1990]
Album: Come Back To Me: The Remixes

9. “New Agenda” (featuring Chuck D) [1993]
Album: janet.

10. “70’s Love Groove” (1995)
Album: janet. Remixed

11. “Rope Burn” (1997)
Album: The Velvet Rope

12. “Go Deep” (Timbaland/Missy Remix) (1998)
Album: Go Deep [CD Single]

13. “Luv Me, Luv Me” (with Shaggy) [1998]
Album: How Stella Got Her Groove Back Soundtrack: Music from the Motion Picture (by Various Artists)

14. “I Know The Truth” (with Elton John) [1999]
Album: Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida (by Various Artists)

15. “Ask For More” (1999)
Album: Pepsi Promo Single


16. “China Love” (2001)
Album: All For You

17. “Who” (2001)
Album: All For You (Japanese Bonus Track Edition)

18. “Island Life” (2004)
Album: Damita Jo

19. “(I Like It) Ruff” (featuring Pharrell Williams) (2004)
Album: Damita Jo Sessions

20. “Don’t Worry” (with Chingy) [2004]
Album: Powerballin’ (by Chingy)

21. “Enjoy” (2006)
Album: 20 Y.O.

22. “Discipline” (2008)
Album: Discipline

23. “Heartbeat Love” (featuring Pitbull, Rock City & Machel Montano) [2010]
Album: Unreleased

24. “Love U 4 Life” (2015)
Album: Unbreakable (Target Exclusive Edition)

25. “Start Anew” (First pressing of Control [1986]; released in 2022)
Album: Japanese Singles Collection: Greatest Hits

B-Side Bangers: Janet Jackson was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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