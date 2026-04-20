Michael Movie Premiere: A Night to Remember

Last Tuesday, I had the incredible opportunity to attend an early premiere of the highly anticipated Michael movie, and when I tell you the experience was unforgettable, I truly mean it. From the moment we walked in, it felt like something special was about to happen. Huge shout out to Leah Frazier and the Law Firm of Shannon A. Holmes for the invitation. I don’t take moments like that lightly.

What made the night even more meaningful was being able to bring my oldest daughter with me. At just 17 years old, she was completely in awe. She met Bryce Holmes, the young man that played Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical. Watching her experience the legacy of Michael Jackson on the big screen for the first time like that—it was special. Now, I will say… she had SO many questions during the movie, I had to keep nudging her to be quiet! But honestly, that curiosity just showed how impactful the storytelling was.

The film takes you on a journey from Michael’s childhood all the way into his adulthood, and it really dives deep into his relationship with his father, Joe Jackson. That dynamic is portrayed in a way that’s powerful, complicated, and emotional.

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And let me talk about the performances—because WOW. Colman Domingo delivers what I truly believe is an Oscar-winning performance. Not just nomination-worthy—he deserves the win, period. And Jaafar Jackson? He did an incredible job stepping into his uncle’s shoes. There were moments where it genuinely felt like you were watching Michael himself. At the same time, I couldn’t help but see flashes of his father, Jermaine Jackson, in him too.

I won’t give too much away—but I will say this: after watching the film, I understand on a deeper level why Janet Jackson had such strong emotions around the family premiere.

And let’s not forget the interactive experience—it took the night to another level! I had a blast trying to learn the moonwalk and even practiced that signature move we all love (yes, the one Chris Brown made popular again). It was fun, nostalgic, and full-circle all at once.

If you’re attending the upcoming premiere hosted by 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 this Wednesday—just know, you are in for an absolute treat. Trust me… you don’t want to miss this one.