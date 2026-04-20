Best 4/20 Food Deals to Satisfy Your Munchies
Best Munchies Food Deals for 4/20
April 20 has become an unofficial marijuana holiday. Several Restaurants across the nation are offering food deals and discounts for a limited time for those who may be feeling hungrier than usual to celebrate.
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Though the origins of this unofficial holiday is unknown, the date 4/20 has evolved into a day to celebrate cannabis culture in the country. Marijuana is also legal for medical use and recreational use across many states.
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From fast food to coffee, sweets and wings, keep scrolling for a list of several restaurants offering deals to satisfy your munchies cravings.
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Wingstop
Wingstop is bringing back it’s Hot Box ahead of 4/20. Customers can choose three tenders or eight wings tossed in Fiery Nacho dry rub, a spicy, cheesy seasoning, topped with ranch and herbs and served over fries, with a drink included.
KFC
Get a pot pie combo for $4.20 with a medium drink or two for $2.95 offer two pieces of Original Recipe or Extra Crispy Chicken, or two hand‑breaded tenders at any KFC restaurant.
KFC is also introducing a $20 Chick N’ Nug meal, which is a bucket with 6 pieces of chicken on the bones, 12 nuggets with two large sides, and a biscuit. This deal is online only.
Insomnia Cookies
Partnered with Hostess for a limited edition lineup with new cookie varieties, including Cloud 9 Cravings Classic and Toastie Filled Classic. Rewards members can buy four classic cookies and get two free on in-store and pickup orders from April 18-20, with surprise perks on April 20, according to Insomnia.
Chipotle
Chipole is bringing back it’s one of a kind promos, buy one get one free on all entrées. However, you have to show up before 3 p.m. wearing a hockey jersey in honor of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Not really a 4/20 deal but could be good for hockey fans who are also having extra cravings.
Jimmy John’s
Jimmy John’s is offering a “dream rotation menu” featuring a toasted sandwich, chips, and the new Cereal n’ Milk Crispy Treat.
Blaze Pizza
For April 20 only, Blaze Pizza is offering a “Get Blazed with your BFF” bundle for $25.99 (plus tax and fees) online only. This deal includes two build-your-own 11-inch pizzas, two fountain drinks and two desserts. Only at select stores.
Del Taco
Del Taco is offering rewards members a buy one get one free deal on carne asada fries. Customers can also receive free delivery on orders more than $20 through the app.
Ben & Jerry’s
With a collab with Gopuff, Ben & Jerry’s is offering a $1 promotion on “Half Baked” ice cream pints between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Taco Bell
Taco Bell is offering a great deal for 4/20. Spend $20 or more through DoorDash, Uber Eats or Postmates and get a large Nacho Fries for free.
Mellow Mushroom
Pizza chain Mellow Mushroom is offering a deal where you can purchase 4 Mellow Rollz in any flavor for just $4.20. You can also get pretzel bites for $4.20.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Get $4.20 Pizookies after 9pm
Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs
$4.20 subs all day + free frisbees while they last.
Fatburger
OG Fatburger for $4.20 when you order through fatburger.com/orderonline
Dog Haus
Free Cheeseburger Slider when you spend $4.20 or more
Smoked Tacos
$2.99 SMOKED TACOS all day long
Best 4/20 Food Deals to Satisfy Your Munchies was originally published on hiphopnc.com