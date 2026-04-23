Touré Roberts 'Meet The Parents' Moment With TD Jakes

Roberts emphasizes tapping into inner wisdom to hear God's voice and navigate life's challenges.

Roberts and wife Sarah Jakes Roberts are revitalizing The Potter's House of Dallas for a new generation.

Roberts defends KevOnStage against online backlash.

Source: Reach Media / other

Touré Roberts Brings Grace, Truth, and “Knowing” to The Morning Hustle

Pastor Touré Roberts recently stopped by The Morning Hustle to drop some serious wisdom, diving into his highly anticipated new book, “Knowing.” He breaks down how we can all tap into our inner wisdom to truly hear God’s voice in our daily lives. For our community looking to navigate life’s challenges, he positions this book as a vital tool to level up your spiritual journey and trust your spiritual intuition.

Stepping up to the plate, Touré also opened up about his massive new responsibility as co-pastor of The Potter’s House of Dallas. He and his powerhouse wife, Sarah Jakes Roberts, are bringing their unique, authentic flavor to the ministry. They are focused on engaging culturally conscious believers and ensuring they connect with our generation, all while keeping the church’s deep-rooted legacy alive and thriving in the community.



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Of course, everyone wants to know about the legendary Bishop T.D. Jakes. Touré quickly cleared the air regarding the Bishop’s health and retirement rumors that have been floating around. He reassured the community that Bishop Jakes is doing incredibly well and still makes his powerful presence felt. The transition is about passing the baton smoothly, not the Bishop stepping entirely out of the picture. He also gushed over falling in love fast with the preacher’s daughter, and how one of his first experiences meeting Bishop Jakes mirrored the movie Meet The Parents.

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Taking a deeply personal turn, Touré spoke on Sarah Jakes Roberts’s recent accident. He shared the emotional rollercoaster of her recovery with incredible vulnerability. Instead of viewing it as a tragedy, he framed the scary moment as a powerful story of faith, showing how God’s protection brought their family even closer together during a tough time.

Never one to shy away from real talk, Touré weighed in on the recent KevOnStage controversy that had the internet buzzing. Instead of casting stones or piling on, he defended the popular comedian’s character. He used the moment to remind the church community that extending genuine grace and understanding is exactly what our culture needs right now.

Finally, Touré shared his thoughtful perspective on Nick Cannon’s viral takes on the Bible. Rather than getting caught up in rigid, judgmental theology, Touré advocated for a relationship-based understanding of faith. He empowered listeners to focus on a personal connection with God, showing exactly why his inclusive and authentic message resonates so deeply with our culture today.

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Touré Roberts 'Meet The Parents' Moment With TD Jakes was originally published on themorninghustle.com