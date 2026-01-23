Not Your Average Netflix & Chill
Not Your Average Netflix & Chill
This isn’t your average Netflix and chill; these are shows you’re actually going to want to pay attention to. This isn’t background noise TV. These are the shows on Netflix that are going to make you want to rewind scenes, pause conversations, and binge until 3 a.m.
No scrolling. No half-watching. Action and thriller shows on Netflix that are filled with straight action, plot twists, and adrenaline. If you’re tired of “Netflix & chill” turning into “Netflix & sleep,” this list is for you. These are all beinge worth shows you’ll want to watch while you’re inside this weekend.
TRENDING: Winter Storm Essential Check List
TRENDING: Face Off! Your Favorite Celebrities And Their Identical Children
Stranger things
His & Hers
Money Heist
The Residence
Scandal
You
Bridgerton
Ozark
Bet
Adolescence
Good Girls
Squid Game
Beauty in Black
Mindhunter
Run Away
The Hunting Wives
YOUR HONOR
Wayward
Manifest
The Queen’s Gambit
Dynasty
Not Your Average Netflix & Chill was originally published on majic945.com