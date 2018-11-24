CLOSE
Finally!! Juelz Santana Proposes to Kimbella

2018 A3C Festival

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Congrats are in order for Juelz Santana and longtime girlfriend Kimbella, to whom he proposed to at a Dipset show.

The Diplomats were rocking the Apollo Theater Friday night (Nov. 23) as part of their “Gentrification Tour” and it looked to be well-attended according to the photos. During the performance, the set was paused so Juelz could pop the question and, with all of Uptown looking upon them, Kimbella said yes while Freeky Zeeky, Jim Jones and Cam’Ron looked on

The couple has been together for a decade and the pair is the parent o two children, 8-year-old Juelz Santana James and six-year-old daughter Bella Monroe James.

