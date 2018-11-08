CLOSE
Kruz Newz: 3 States Legalize Marijuana for Recreational or Medical Use!!

Voters in Michigan legalized recreational marijuana and both Utah and Missouri, voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes.

In North Dakota, voters rejected legalizing recreational marijuana.  Do you think Texas will ever legalize it for medical or recreational use?

