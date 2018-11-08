Kruz Newz: 3 States Legalize Marijuana for Recreational or Medical Use!!

Voters in Michigan legalized recreational marijuana and both Utah and Missouri, voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes.

In North Dakota, voters rejected legalizing recreational marijuana. Do you think Texas will ever legalize it for medical or recreational use?

There are now 33 states that have legalized marijuana to some degree, and recreational weed use is now legal in 10 states and D.C. https://t.co/ijbQwNYqrS — NPR (@NPR) November 7, 2018

