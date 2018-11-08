18 reads Leave a comment
Voters in Michigan legalized recreational marijuana and both Utah and Missouri, voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes.
In North Dakota, voters rejected legalizing recreational marijuana. Do you think Texas will ever legalize it for medical or recreational use?
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: 3 States Legalize Marijuana for Recreational or Medical Use!!
- Kruz Newz: Man Sues Prison After Losing His Penis
- Stacey Abrams Campaign Speaks Out On Trifling Brian Kemp Trying To Claim He Won Georgia
- Mass Shooting At California Bar Leaves 13 Dead
- Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California Bar
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious x Cookie Have New Tricks Up Their Sleeves
- Chief Keef Just Took Hip Hop To A Whole New Level
- 5 Holiday Flicks We’re Checking For This Season
- 700 Wrapped Voting Machines Found In A Georgia Warehouse
- Trump Takes A Swipe At Losing Black GOP Candidate Who Was Loyal To Him
comments – add yours