Jim’s Car Wash In Dallas Could Be Getting Shutdown, Crime Infested [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A few Dallas officials are trying to get Jim’s Car Wash (located on MLK Blvd) in South Dallas shut down because of the crime that takes place on the property–ranging from drugs and alcohol to prostitution. The owner, Dale Davenport says

“Yes, there is crime down here and I will not argue that, but we have a program with Dallas Police,” Davenport said. “Any time they want to they can come out on the property. All they have to do is show up, they have a right to write a criminal trespass, get people off the property.”

Do you think the City should have the type of control to shut down businesses that aren’t doing anything wrong?

Dallas Leaders Want To Shut Down Car Wash They Say Attracts Crime https://t.co/ecAh0hZNQp — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 25, 2018

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: