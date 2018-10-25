Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Jim’s Car Wash In Dallas Could Be Getting Shutdown, Crime Infested [VIDEO]

56 reads
Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Car During Car Wash

Source: Tomasz Zajda / EyeEm / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A few Dallas officials are trying to get Jim’s Car Wash (located on MLK Blvd) in South Dallas shut down because of the crime that takes place on the property–ranging from drugs and alcohol to prostitution. The owner, Dale Davenport says

“Yes, there is crime down here and I will not argue that, but we have a program with Dallas Police,” Davenport said. “Any time they want to they can come out on the property. All they have to do is show up, they have a right to write a criminal trespass, get people off the property.”

Do you think the City should have the type of control to shut down businesses that aren’t doing anything wrong?

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Life & Times Of Boosie Badazz (Photo Gallery)
Lil Boosie In Store Appearance
20 photos

The Latest:

Car Wash , Dallas , drugs , prostitution , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TBT to Y2K: These Relatable Tweets Will Totally…
 3 hours ago
10.25.18
Cardi B Says She Turned Down A Seven…
 5 hours ago
10.25.18
5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Florida Debate Rematch…
 14 hours ago
10.24.18
The Top Charting Drake Songs Of The Last…
 19 hours ago
10.24.18
Game Over? Megyn Kelly’s Advertisers Targeted After Her…
 23 hours ago
10.24.18
Nonstop: The 9 Best Drake B-Side Tracks
 1 day ago
10.24.18
The ‘Flaunt Your Wealth’ Challenge Has Chinese Millennials…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
Andrew Gillium’s Second Debate Against Ron DeSantis Takes…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
Everything To Know About The Explosive Devices Sent…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
Happy Birthday Drake! Drake’s Top 5 Songs Of…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
5 Takeaways From Stacey Abrams’ Superb Georgia Governor…
 2 days ago
10.23.18
Troy Ave “The Come Up,” Kyle ft. Wiz…
 2 days ago
10.23.18
5 Blackity Black Issues ‘Black Lightning’ Brings To…
 2 days ago
10.23.18
White Supremacists Release Anti-Andrew Gillum Robocall Featuring Monkey…
 2 days ago
10.23.18
Megyn Kelly Apologizes For Pro-Blackface Stance, Rethinking Views…
 2 days ago
10.23.18
Roman Reigns Opens Up About Ongoing Battle With…
 2 days ago
10.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close