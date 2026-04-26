BIG BINK / DJ TDK / SHANI SCOTT LIVE AT ROY JONES JR GYM

Source: Big Bink / Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

In the heart of North Dallas, a new fitness movement is taking shape at Roy Jones Boxing and Fitness Gym. More than just a place to break a sweat, this gym is quickly becoming a hub for total wellness—bringing together boxing fundamentals, personalized fitness, and a deeper understanding of the body.

Inspired by the legendary Roy Jones Jr., the facility blends high-energy training with education. Members aren’t just lifting weights or hitting the bag—they’re learning how their bodies work. From body scans that track progress to guidance on eating right and understanding how factors like blood type can influence performance, the gym takes a holistic approach to health. The goal isn’t just to look good, but to feel strong, think clearly, and live better.

Inside, the atmosphere is electric. Heavy bags swing, trainers push clients past their limits, and beginners train alongside seasoned athletes. Boxing classes are a major draw, offering both physical conditioning and mental discipline. It’s the kind of place where stress gets left on the mat and confidence walks out the door with every member.

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But what’s really putting the gym on the map is its growing reputation across Dallas. From local influencers to business leaders, “the who’s who” of the city have been stopping by to get a workout in. That mix of community and culture is helping the gym stand out in a crowded fitness scene.

Located right off Dallas Parkway, it’s easily accessible and designed for anyone ready to make a change. Whether you’re trying to lose weight, build strength, or simply reset your mindset, Roy Jones Boxing and Fitness Gym offers the tools to take control of your journey—one punch, one rep, and one goal at a time.

BIG BINK, TDK AND SHANI took on hosting duties for “community Day ” where several vendors came out for a give back at Roy Jones Gym and there was definnitely a vibe with Members/New Members / celebrities/games and prizes. If you havent been by the gym make sure you pull up and check it out!

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